Nashik: Online Draw for RTE Admissions in Private Schools Set for June 7; 14,842 Applications Filed from District | PTI

The wait for the draw process for free admission to 25 per cent of seats reserved in private schools under the Right to Education Act (RTE) is over. The draw will be conducted online from Pune at 11am on Friday (June 7). This will clear the way for student admissions. Meanwhile, 14,842 applications have been filed for admission under this scheme from Nashik district.

This scheme is being implemented at the state level with the objective of providing free education to children from economically weaker and disadvantaged sections. Under this scheme, beneficiary students are given free admission to private schools on 25 percent of the seats. As the number of applications exceeds the available seats, the beneficiary students are selected by lottery.

Deadline for application was extended

The deadline to apply for admission under the scheme for the academic year 2024-25 was initially set for May 31. This deadline was extended, allowing students to file their applications until Tuesday (June 4). Now that this process is completed, the next admission process begins.

The draw will be held on Friday (June 7) morning at 11am in Pune. After this, students will have the opportunity to confirm their admission by verifying documents and completing other procedures.

RTE in Nashik District:

- Participating schools: 428

- Seats available for admission: 5,271

- Applications filed for admission: 14,842

Statewide RTE Picture:

- Participating schools: 9,217

- Seats available for admission: 105,399

- Applications filed for admission: 242,997