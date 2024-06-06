Nashik Lok Sabha Seat: Delay in Candidature Announcement Led to Election Defeat, Claims Hemant Godse |

Hemant Godse, the defeated candidate from the Shinde group, attributed his loss to the delay in announcing his candidature in Nashik Lok Sabha seat. Speaking to the media, Godse mentioned that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) had an advantage by announcing their candidates 35 days in advance, which allowed ample time for campaigning. In contrast, he added that the delay in his own announcement caused confusion among voters about his candidature.

Godse remarked, "There was confusion among the voters whether I would be the candidate or not. Even though I was the current MP in the Maha Yuti, the discussion about potential candidates created uncertainty. The delay in announcing my candidature had a significant impact on the election results." He also acknowledged that the timely announcement of the MVA candidate contributed to their effective campaigning.

Farmers' dissatisfaction and onions

Further, Godse noted that farmers' dissatisfaction and issues like the onion crisis played a crucial role in the election outcome. He mentioned that party superiors advised him to stay resilient and continue working despite the defeat.

Without mentioning name, Godse indirectly criticised Bhujbal from the NCP's Ajit Pawar group, stating that while the BJP and Shinde group were honest, some NCP members did not fulfil their responsibilities. "I will not name anyone, but the public knows who has worked and who has not," he added.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Rajabhau Waje secured victory by defeating the incumbent MP, Hemant Godse, with a significant margin of 1,62,001 votes. His win is remarkable as Nashik is traditionally seen as a stronghold of the BJP and NCP, two key partners of the Mahayuti alliance. Across all assembly segments, Waje secured a decisive lead over Godse except Nashik East and West.

When asked about his expectations from the newly elected MP, Godse highlighted the importance of the next five years for Nashik's development.

He emphasised the need for progress on projects such as the Nashik Metro, Ring Road, Kasara to Nashik Road Local Works, Nashik Pune Semi Railway, IT Park, and preparations for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela.