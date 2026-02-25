Nashik: Onion-Maize Growers Launch Hunger Strike In Chandwad Over Rs 7–8/kg Onion Prices | Sourced

Chandwad: The onion that brings flavour to the country's plate is bringing tears to the eyes of farmers today. Nashik district and Chandwad taluka are the major centres of onion production in the country. The red onion here is famous in the international market. However, today the price of onion is only Rs 7 to 8 per kg. This is not the price but an insult to the farmers' hard work, leading the onion growers to start a hunger strike in Chandwad.

Dindori MP Bhaskar Bhagre and former Lasalgaon Market Committee chairman Balasaheb Khirsagar visited the hunger strike and discussed with the hunger strikers. The hunger strike is led by Dr Sayajirao Gaikwad, Dr Atmaram Kumbharde, Sanjay Jadhav and Nitin Aher.

Expressing their grief, the hunger strikers said, "Now the words, requests, and demands have almost been erased from the dictionary of farmers. Despite pleading for years, justice has not been achieved. Today, it is not just the price of onions but the question of the farmer's existence, dignity and right to life."

"Five-six years ago, the price of onion was 5 to 10 rupees. If we compare the inflation then and today's inflation, today's price of 7-8 rupees is a direct loss! Seeds are expensive, fertilisers are expensive, medicines are expensive, wages are expensive, diesel is expensive, and transportation is expensive, but agricultural products are cheap! Red onions cannot be stored. They have to be sold immediately after harvesting. This means that farmers are at the mercy of the market! Transportation costs are also not covered. Therefore, some farmers have crushed their dreams by driving tractors on standing crops. This is not just a financial loss; it is mental torture!"

Agitators and the silence of the administration

Farmers in Chandwad taluka staged a road blockade, but the administration ignored them. Today, a hunger strike is going on till death, but none of the tehsildars and government officials touch the pain of the farmers. Isn't this silence insensitive? This question was raised.

Dr Sayajirao Gaikwad's statement

"Farmers are not just food providers; they are the backbone of the economy. If this backbone is broken, the development of cities will not be sustainable. Today, urgent decisions, concrete interventions and fair policies are needed. Otherwise, this volcano will not stop. The tears of onion should now fall on the shores of justice. Otherwise, history will not forgive the administration."

The hunger strikers have said that they will not call off the hunger strike unless their demands are accepted. The administration has been warned that it is responsible for the situation. Due to this movement, unity is being seen in the farming community of Chandwad taluka. Everyone's attention is on the upcoming developments.

Demands and agitation

The hunger strikers put forward the following demands:

1. A minimum guaranteed price of Rs 3000 per quintal for onions should be given.

2. A subsidy of Rs 1500 per quintal should be given for onions sold so far.

3. A subsidy should be announced till the market price improves.

4. Transport subsidy and special trains/vehicles should be made available for onion export.

5. The difference in the guaranteed price of maize should be deposited in the farmers' accounts immediately.

6. The limit of maize procurement centres should be increased.

7. The outstanding amount of maize purchased at the guaranteed price should be deposited in the accounts immediately.

8. The condition of crop registration on 7/12 should be relaxed.