Nashik: Onion Farmers Demand ₹2,400 Per Quintal; Rohit Pawar Warns Of Highway Blockade On May 26 | Sourced

Nashik: Onion growers across Maharashtra have expressed strong anger over the crash in onion prices. Under the leadership of MLA Rohit Pawar, farmers staged a massive protest in Lasalgaon, wearing garlands made of onions and raising slogans against the government.



Pawar warned that if the government fails to announce a minimum price of ₹2,400 per quintal and begin direct procurement of onions from market committees within the next eight days, a major blockade agitation will be launched on the Mumbai-Agra Highway at Chandwad on May 26. He further declared that agricultural produce from Maharashtra would not be allowed to reach Delhi, and injustice against onion farmers would not be tolerated.



Thousands of farmers participated in the agitation along with MP Bhaskar Bhagare, MP Nilesh Lanke, former Lasalgaon Market Committee chairman Jaydatt Holkar, former MLA Bhusara, Sonia Holkar, Tanaji Andhale, Pravin Kadam, Manikrao Shinde, Dattatray Patil, Shiva Surase, Sandeep Darekar, Chhaburao Jadhav, Rajendra Borgude, Mahesh Pathade, Balasaheb Darade, Ramesh Palve and others.



Speaking at the protest, Rohit Pawar said he did not feel like delivering a speech when farmers were getting only ₹5 to ₹6 per kilogram for onions. Referring to the alleged suicide of farmer Vishwanath Ushir from Dharangaon Khadak due to distress, Pawar appealed to farmers not to take extreme steps like suicide.



He accused the Centre and State governments of deliberately suppressing onion prices to benefit producer companies linked to ruling party leaders. He also alleged that individuals with no knowledge of agriculture had been appointed to the onion study committee.



Pawar criticized the Chief Minister, saying problems cannot be solved merely through tweets and urged him to visit market committees personally to understand the plight of onion farmers. He also targeted the Central government over the Iran issue, claiming its handling could trigger a fuel crisis.



He further demanded that the government directly procure onions at ₹3,000 per quintal and immediately deposit the pending onion subsidy amount of ₹150 per quintal into farmers’ bank accounts.

Before the protest, Rohit Pawar, Bhaskar Bhagare, Jaydatt Holkar, deputy chairman Sandeep Darekar, director Sonia Holkar and secretary Narendra Wadhwane visited the Lasalgaon Market Committee to understand farmers’ grievances.



MP Nilesh Lanke accused the government of pursuing anti-farmer policies and warned that onion growers would now intensify their agitation on the streets. MP Bhaskar Bhagare stated that the government had imposed onion export bans 22 times in recent years and demanded a subsidy of ₹1,500 per quintal for onions sold between January and May-end.



Heavy police deployment was made during the agitation under the supervision of Tehsildar Vishal Naikwade, Niphad Deputy Superintendent of Police K.K. Patil and Lasalgaon Assistant Police Inspector Deepak Patil.