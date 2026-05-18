Nashik: SIT Nears Completion Of First 900-Page Chargesheet In TCS Case | File Photo

Nashik: The process of preparing the first chargesheet in the alleged sexual exploitation and religious conversion case involving female employees at the Nashik unit of Tata Consultancy Services has reached its final stage. According to sources, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) appointed in the matter has prepared a chargesheet running nearly 900 pages and is now making arrangements to submit it before the court.



The case came to light after a victim lodged a complaint on March 26. As 60 days from the registration of the offence will be completed on May 26, filing the first chargesheet within the stipulated period has become mandatory.



Following the final phase of investigation, the SIT has reportedly concluded that such activities had been ongoing in the company for the last four years. So far, nine cases have been registered in connection with allegations of sexual harassment of women employees, pressuring employees for religious conversion, and harassing those who refused to comply. One rape case has also been registered at Deolali Police Station.

After the first victim filed her complaint, several others reportedly came forward with allegations of harassment and exploitation. During the investigation, the SIT interacted with the complainant, other male and female employees, company officials, and local police personnel to ascertain the facts of the case.

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According to the findings of the committee, Nida Khan has emerged as the alleged mastermind in the case. After remaining absconding for several days, she was dramatically detained in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.



Along with Nida Khan, Danish Sheikh and Tausif Attar from the Nashik establishment of the company have also been booked at Deolali Police Station on charges related to sexual exploitation and hurting religious sentiments.



The matter also drew the attention of the National Commission for Women, which constituted a fact-finding committee to examine the allegations. So far, police have taken eight persons connected with the company into custody, including two women.



With the SIT preparing to submit its chargesheet, the developments in the case are being closely watched by Nashik residents as well as the corporate sector across the country.