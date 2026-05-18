Nashik: Ashok Kharat Allegedly Planned To Flee To New Zealand Or Australia With ₹52 Crore | X / VijayKumbhar62

Nashik: Self-styled godman Ashok Kharat had allegedly planned to flee to New Zealand or Australia after withdrawing ₹52 crore through benami bank accounts, according to information emerging during the investigation. Authorities suspect the money was routed through suspicious transactions shortly before his arrest as part of an alleged attempt to protect himself and escape abroad.



Investigators have also found that Kharat allegedly exploited banking rules, particularly the ₹2 lakh transaction threshold, to avoid attracting scrutiny and to convert unaccounted money into legitimate funds.

Kharat has been in judicial custody for the past two months in connection with cases related to alleged sexual assault and other offences. Multiple investigative agencies are currently questioning him.



According to sources, Kharat had sensed the possibility of his arrest in advance. To allegedly evade action, he reportedly opened 65 fake accounts in the Samata Patsanstha at Kopargaon and carried out more than 200 transactions within just four days to withdraw ₹52 crore.

Investigations have further revealed that several fake accounts were allegedly opened in the names of individuals linked to reputed families, including relatives of Chankankar families and two officials each from the Revenue and RTO departments.



Police suspect Kharat had made elaborate preparations to escape to either New Zealand or Australia. Owing to his alleged foreign connections, investigators believe he intended to settle abroad and evade Indian law enforcement agencies.