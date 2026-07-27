Nashik: NTKMA, GSI To Launch 3-Month Seismic Study In Trimbakeshwar Ahead Of Simhastha Kumbh 2027 | Sourced

Nashik: In a major step towards strengthening disaster preparedness for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027, the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority (NTKMA) and the Geological Survey of India (GSI) have finalised a roadmap for seismic assessment and landslide mitigation in Trimbakeshwar.

The roadmap was finalised during a review meeting chaired by NTKMA Commissioner Shekhar Singh, along with senior officials of the Geological Survey of India.

As part of the plan, GSI will conduct a three-month seismic study by installing five seismic monitoring stations across Trimbakeshwar. The study aims to generate scientific data on seismic activity in the region, which will help authorities plan safer infrastructure and strengthen long-term disaster management measures ahead of the Kumbh Mela.

NTKMA will assist GSI by identifying suitable locations for the monitoring stations, arranging accommodation for technical teams, and providing the necessary logistical support.

Fresh Survey of Landslide-Prone Areas

The meeting also decided that GSI will carry out a fresh inspection of landslide-prone locations in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar during the first fortnight of August. The survey will assess vulnerable sites and recommend mitigation measures to improve the safety of pilgrims and residents.

To ensure smoother coordination, NTKMA and GSI agreed to establish a single nodal communication mechanism for all matters related to geological studies and landslide mitigation. The move is expected to speed up decision-making and improve coordination between the two agencies.

NTKMA will also provide updated landslide data, including GPS coordinates, field photographs, and other technical inputs, to support GSI's assessment.

The review meeting was attended by Dr Bibhas Sen, Deputy Director General, GSI State Unit; Mego Chasie, Director, GSI State Unit; Sabir Pathan, Director, GSI Regional Office, Nagpur; Akshay Joshi, Geophysicist, GSI Regional Office, Nagpur; and Kamlakar Randive, Additional Commissioner, NTKMA.

Key Highlights

Five seismic monitoring stations to be installed in Trimbakeshwar.

Three-month seismic study to assess geological activity.

Fresh GSI survey of landslide-prone locations to begin in August.

Single nodal coordination mechanism to improve inter-agency communication.

GPS-based landslide mapping and field data sharing to support scientific assessment.

Study aims to strengthen disaster preparedness for Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027.