Nashik: NTKMA, GSI To Conduct Scientific Landslide Assessment Ahead Of Kumbh Mela 2027 | Sourced

Nashik: In a major step towards strengthening disaster preparedness for Kumbh Mela 2027, the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority (NTKMA) will hold a high-level technical meeting with the Geological Survey of India (GSI) on July 23 to initiate a scientific assessment of landslide-prone areas across the Kumbh Mela region and key pilgrimage routes.



The meeting, to be attended by the Regional Director of GSI, Nagpur, will focus on identifying priority locations for geological investigations, planning rapid landslide assessments, and formulating both immediate and long-term mitigation measures to ensure the safety of millions of pilgrims expected to attend the mega religious congregation.



The initiative comes amid scientific projections that 2027 could witness the effects of a Super El Niño, increasing the likelihood of above-normal temperatures and extreme rainfall events. Such conditions may significantly elevate the risk of floods, landslides and other weather-related disasters, making scientific hazard assessment a key component of Kumbh Mela planning.



In response to these emerging climate risks, NTKMA has adopted a multi-hazard disaster risk management framework, identifying 17 major hazards that require focused planning and mitigation. Landslides have been identified as one of the most critical risks due to the region's hilly terrain and the heavy movement of pilgrims through vulnerable stretches.



As part of this strategy, the Authority has sought GSI's technical expertise to carry out rapid site-specific landslide assessments and detailed geological investigations at critical locations. The proposed sites include the Samruddhi Mahamarg Tunnel, Kasara Ghat, Harsul Road (Dindori Road–Trimbakeshwar corridor), Kolambika Devi Trust land, Neel Parvat, Ghoti–Trimbakeshwar section, Trimbakeshwar–Jawahar section and the Saputara section.



The July 23 meeting will mark the first detailed technical consultation between NTKMA and GSI. Discussions will centre on prioritising locations for field investigations, finalising assessment methodologies, scheduling site visits by geological experts, and preparing a roadmap for implementing long-term mitigation measures. The recommendations are expected to strengthen the safety of mobility corridors, protect critical infrastructure and enhance emergency preparedness for Kumbh Mela 2027.



NTKMA Commissioner Shekhar Singh said the Authority is placing scientific risk assessment at the heart of its planning process.



"The safety of pilgrims is central to every aspect of our planning for Kumbh Mela 2027. With climate-related risks becoming increasingly unpredictable, scientific risk assessment has become indispensable for disaster preparedness. Our collaboration with the Geological Survey of India will help identify vulnerable locations well in advance and enable evidence-based mitigation measures, ensuring a resilient and safer Kumbh Mela," he said.