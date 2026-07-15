Nashik To Host 'Sankalp Te Siddhi' Initiative To Fast-Track Resolution Of Industrial Issues | Sourced

Nashik: To ensure the swift resolution of issues faced by industries through coordinated action among government departments, the Nashik District Administration has organised a special initiative titled 'Sankalp Te Siddhi' on Friday, July 17, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the ground-floor conference hall of the Collectorate.



District Collector Ayush Prasad appealed to industrial associations, entrepreneurs, industry representatives, and all stakeholders from the industrial sector to actively participate in the programme.



Speaking at a press conference held at the Collectorate, Prasad said that the initiative is open to all micro, small, medium, and large industries in the district, including those that have signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) during the District Investment Council.



The event will provide industries with an opportunity to interact directly with senior officials from various government departments regarding pending approvals, permissions, infrastructure, electricity, water supply, banking, environmental clearances, and other industry-related concerns. Participants will also receive immediate guidance on resolving these issues.

Read Also Nashik: Administration Orders Removal Of River Encroachments Ahead Of Simhastha Kumbh



Senior officials from multiple government departments will be present under one roof to facilitate faster and coordinated solutions. The initiative aims to create an industry-friendly environment in Nashik, strengthen investor confidence, and ensure effective administrative support for businesses, Prasad said.



NIMA President Ashish Nahar said that industries are the backbone of any region's economy. Around ₹14,000 crore worth of MoUs were signed during the Nashik Industry Kumbh, and the next crucial step is converting these agreements into actual investments and operational projects. He described the 'Sankalp Te Siddhi' initiative as an innovative platform that brings all relevant government departments together to address industrial issues efficiently.