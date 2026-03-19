Nashik: Notorious Gangster Harshad Patankar Detained In Major Police Crackdown | Sourced

Nashik: Under the special campaign launched by the police to curb rising criminality in Nashik city, the police in the Panchavati division have dealt a severe blow to the gang led by notorious gangster Harshad Patankar and his accomplice, Shravan Pagare. For the past ten years, this gang had been actively involved in numerous serious crimes within the city, including the stockpiling of illegal weapons, intimidation of citizens, attempted murder, robbery, and theft.

Initiated under the orders of Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, this campaign saw a team led by Senior Police Inspector Dr. Anchal Mudgal execute an operation based on intelligence inputs and technical evidence. Five days ago (on March 15), Harshad Patankar launched a life-threatening attack on one of his own accomplices in the Hanumanwadi area. Following this incident, questions were raised across the city regarding whether the "Nashik Police still command any authority or fear."

Against this backdrop, the Commissioner issued immediate orders for action. Acting on intelligence inputs, the police pinpointed the whereabouts of Harshad Patankar and Shravan Pagare. During a late-night operation, the police cordoned off the duo. Upon finding himself encircled by the police, Harshad Patankar attempted to flee and jumped out of a moving vehicle. However, the police successfully took him into custody. Harshad sustained minor injuries during this escape attempt and is currently undergoing medical treatment.

Harshad Patankar's Criminal Background

Over the past ten years, more than 12 criminal cases have been registered against Harshad Patankar across various police stations. These charges include attempted murder, robbery, theft, the stockpiling of illegal weapons, and the intimidation of citizens. His gang had unleashed a reign of terror across several parts of the city.

Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik stated, “This campaign is underway to curb crime within the city. Strict action against hardened criminals and gangs will continue. We urge citizens to cooperate with the police.”

The operation was successfully executed by a team led by Senior Police Inspector Dr Anchal Mudgal. This action has sent shockwaves through the city's criminal underworld, and it is widely believed that the police's authority and deterrence have been firmly re-established. The police have seized illegal weapons and other evidence from the accused, and further investigation is currently underway.