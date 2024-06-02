Nashik: NMC Warns Private Schools Over Unauthorised Fee Hikes |

The Nashik Municipal Corporation has issued a warning to private schools that have increased their fees without proper authorisation. Out of approximately 250 private schools in the city, some have arbitrarily hiked fees by up to 10 per cent. The Education Department of the Municipal Corporation will investigate these unauthorised fee increases and take action against any schools found violating regulations.

Under existing rules, any fee increase by private schools must be proposed to and approved by the Education Department of the Municipal Corporation. However, it has been reported that some schools have bypassed this procedure and implemented fee hikes unilaterally, prompting complaints from parents.

The Education Department of the Nashik Municipal Corporation oversees both municipal and private schools within the city. The department conducts regular inquiries and inspections and responds to complaints from the public.

NMC official speaks up

Speaking about the issue, BT Patil, Education Officer NMC, said, "It is the job of every school director to run the school according to rules. However, if someone has arbitrarily increased the fees and if a proper complaint is filed with us, we will investigate and take action against the violating schools."

At present, with the new academic year starting on June 1, the admission process has been underway for several months. In light of the unauthorised fee hikes by some private schools, parents have expressed their frustration and have approached the municipal education department for intervention. In response, the education department is now focusing on this issue and intends to ensure compliance with the rules.

The Municipal Corporation's Education Department is set to investigate these complaints and enforce regulations to protect parents and students from unjustified fee increases.