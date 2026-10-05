Nashik: NMC To Revive Closed Schools, Tap CSR Funds For Infrastructure | AI Representative

Nashik: The state government has initiated measures to revive schools within the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) limits that have ceased operations. The schools will be repaired and their infrastructure upgraded to facilitate their reopening.

School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse said five to six closed schools could be made operational immediately through painting, renovation and the provision of basic amenities.

On Sunday (October 4), Bhuse visited and inspected several schools, including Municipal Corporation Primary School No. 30 in Panchavati, the Municipal Corporation Secondary School in CIDCO and Municipal Corporation School No. 56 at Jail Road. Mayor Himgauri Aher-Adke, Deputy Mayor Vilas Shinde, Ajay Boraste and Pravin Tidke, along with municipal officials, were present during the visit.

Current Status, Repairs To Be Prioritised

During the inspection, Bhuse reviewed the educational facilities, classrooms, condition of school buildings, infrastructure and academic status of students. He directed the administration to assess the condition of all closed schools within the municipal limits and categorise them accordingly.

He instructed officials to complete repairs to school buildings and premises on a priority basis. They were also directed to ensure essential amenities, sanitation facilities, safety measures, classrooms and other necessary facilities for students.

CSR Funds, School Adoption Scheme

Bhuse stressed the need to improve municipal school buildings and premises so that they are more attractive and welcoming for students. He said creating a positive and joyful atmosphere could help improve parents’ perception of municipal schools.

He also emphasised that no fees should be charged to students. He suggested using CSR funds, wherever available, and giving priority to companies interested in adopting schools.

Bhuse said school premises should be used exclusively for educational purposes and expressed confidence that the NMC could restore the schools to their former glory through these efforts.

Report Within A Week; Semi-English Schools Planned

Bhuse said a report covering all schools in Nashik would be submitted to the Mayor within a week. Noting parents’ preference for English-medium education, he said there were plans to introduce semi-English schools.

He assured that competent teachers would be provided and platforms created to encourage students’ talents in arts, sports and other fields.

Bhuse directed officials to prepare and effectively implement a concrete action plan not only to reopen closed schools but also to increase student enrolment.

During the inspections, he gathered information from officials about available educational resources, student facilities and areas requiring improvement. He also directed officials to complete pending works within a stipulated timeframe.