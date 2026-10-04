Nashik: TCS Case Accused Nida Khan Faces Divorce Petition, Asked To Appear On October 16 | File Pic

Nashik: Troubles have mounted for Nida Ejaz Khan, a suspect in the sexual harassment and forced religious conversion case involving the TCS unit in Nashik, as her husband has filed a divorce petition in the Family Court. The court has subsequently issued a summons to her, ordering her to appear in person on October 16.

Nida Khan is approximately eight months pregnant. Previously, the Nashik Road and Nashik District Courts had granted her conditional bail. However, reports indicate that her husband decided to seek a divorce due to the familial tensions that arose after the case came to light. Nida Khan, who married two or three years ago, was employed at TCS.

A case has been registered at Deolali Camp Police Station against Nida Khan, along with Danish Shaikh, Tausif Attar, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar MIM Corporator Matin Patel, and landlord Hanif Shaikh, based on a complaint filed by a female victim from the company. Additionally, a case regarding forced religious conversion has been registered against her and others at Mumbai Naka Police Station, following a complaint by a young man. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has filed two chargesheets in the matter so far.

The court had previously granted her bail citing her pregnancy. However, her marital life now faces a crisis just before the birth of her child. Nida Khan or her lawyer will be required to appear in court on October 16.