Nashik: Warkari Community Demands Removal Of Nivruttinath Sansthan President After Sexual Assault Case | AI

Nashik: A case has been registered against H.B.P. Rahul Salunke, president of the Sant Nivruttinath Maharaj Samadhi Sansthan at Trimbakeshwar, over allegations including sexual exploitation, a promise of marriage, assault, abduction and threats. A 29-year-old woman has alleged that Salunke sexually exploited her for nearly three years by promising to divorce his wife and marry her. She has also alleged that when she insisted on marriage, she and her six-year-old daughter were assaulted and threatened.

The matter came to light after the woman's brother lodged a complaint with the Indiranagar police on September 24, alleging that the woman and her daughter had been abducted. During the investigation, police traced the woman, following which she reportedly made serious allegations against Salunke. Based on her statement, additional sections relating to sexual exploitation and an alleged false promise of marriage were added to the case. Police teams are reportedly searching for Salunke.

The allegations have also triggered controversy within the Sant Nivruttinath Sansthan. The woman reportedly claimed that she had earlier shared information and videos concerning Salunke with the Sansthan's secretary and some trustees and sought action against him. However, allegations have surfaced that no effective action was taken at the time, raising questions over the functioning of the trust.

Following the registration of the case, members of the Warkari community have demanded Salunke's immediate removal from the post of president. They have argued that a person facing serious criminal allegations should not continue to head the religious institution. Demands have also been made for his resignation or suspension by the Charity Commissioner and district administration. A meeting of the trustees is expected to discuss the issue and decide on further action.

Meanwhile, the woman reportedly attempted suicide by consuming phenyl at Sangamner following the developments. She is undergoing treatment and her condition is reported to be stable. The Indiranagar police are conducting further investigation, while efforts to trace Salunke are underway.