Nashik: October Heat Intensifies As Maximum Temperature Touches 35.1°C |

Nashik: The October heat has arrived early in Nashik, with the maximum temperature touching 35.1°C on October 2, making it one of the hottest days recorded in recent months. The temperature has risen sharply by 5.8°C in just seven days, from 29.3°C on September 25 to 35.1°C on October 2. The October 2 temperature was also significantly higher than the 28.7°C recorded on the same day last year. In October 2025, Nashik's highest temperature was 33°C, recorded on October 13. This year's temperature has therefore already crossed last year's October peak at the beginning of the month.

The rise in temperature has been gradual but pronounced since mid-September. The maximum temperature was 25.3°C on September 13, rising to 28.8°C on September 14, 29.5°C on September 15, and 31°C on September 16. It reached 31.9°C on September 20 and 32°C on September 21. After a temporary dip to 29.3°C on September 25, the mercury climbed sharply again, reaching 35.1°C on October 2. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast maximum temperatures of around 35°C on October 3 and 4, 34°C on October 5 and around 35°C again on October 7 and 8.

The dry conditions following the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon have contributed to the rise in daytime temperatures. Between September 1 and 27, Nashik district received only 50.3 mm of rainfall against the normal 165.2 mm, resulting in a rainfall deficit of nearly 69.6% during the period. With clear skies and limited rainfall activity, daytime temperatures are likely to remain in the 34–35°C range over the next few days.

The IMD's historical records show that Nashik's all-time October maximum temperature is 37.2°C, recorded on October 12, 1982. The current reading of 35.1°C therefore places the city among the higher October temperature readings recorded in recent years.