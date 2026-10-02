Nashik: Eight Investment Projects Worth ₹57,120 Crore Proposed, 24,125 Jobs Expected |

Nashik: Eight investment projects involving a proposed investment of ₹57,120 crore have emerged for Nashik district through Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signed under the Maharashtra Government’s ‘Invest Maharashtra’ initiative in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The proposed investment is in addition to the ₹35,000 crore investment announced earlier for Nashik. Together, the projects are expected to generate potential employment opportunities for around 24,125 people and give a boost to the district’s industrial development.

The proposed projects cover sectors including semiconductors, defence manufacturing, data centres and recycling, along with other technology-driven industries.

The investments are expected to help Nashik diversify beyond its traditional manufacturing base and develop into a technology-driven industrial hub. Besides direct employment, the projects could generate opportunities for ancillary industries, services, logistics, skill development and other supporting sectors.

The Nashik Industries and Manufacturers’ Association (NIMA) has been advocating an industrial development agenda aimed at positioning Nashik among the country’s major investment destinations.

NIMA president Ashish Nahar said the proposed projects would further strengthen this agenda and could mark an important phase in Nashik’s industrial growth. He said investments in high-technology sectors could broaden the district’s industrial ecosystem and create new opportunities for local businesses and skilled manpower.

The next crucial step will be the conversion of these MoUs and investment proposals into actual projects. Timely availability of land, infrastructure, power, water, transportation facilities and necessary regulatory clearances will be important for their implementation. Nahar said NIMA is committed to extending all necessary cooperation through coordination among industry, the State Government and the administration to facilitate the timely implementation of the proposed investments. The new investment proposals are expected to provide fresh momentum to Nashik’s industrial development and strengthen its position as an emerging investment destination.