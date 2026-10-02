Nashik: Trimbakeshwar Auto Drivers Protest Entry Of Ola, Uber Services | Representation Image

Nashik: Local auto-rickshaw drivers in Trimbakeshwar have opposed app-based taxi and auto services such as Ola and Uber, claiming that the services are affecting their livelihoods despite the continued rise in tourist and pilgrim footfall.

Trimbakeshwar, a prominent pilgrimage destination, attracts devotees and tourists throughout the year, with local auto-rickshaw drivers catering to their transportation needs. However, the drivers claim that their income has declined since app-based services began operating in the area.

Auto-rickshaw unions have expressed their opposition and are preparing to stage protests. They have urged the administration and the concerned companies to safeguard the interests of local drivers.

Some drivers said app-based services may offer lower fares, while local drivers are not receiving fair rates, which they claimed is affecting their earnings.

The Trimbakeshwar police and municipal administration are reportedly attempting to mediate the issue by hearing the concerns of both sides. The auto-rickshaw unions have sought a decision that balances the convenience of tourists with the livelihoods of local drivers.