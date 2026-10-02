Nashik: Abundant Rainfall, Yet Several Areas Continue To Face Water Stress |

Nashik: Despite receiving substantial rainfall, several parts of Nashik district continue to face water stress, highlighting the gap between rainfall and actual water availability. While the western belt, including Trimbakeshwar, Igatpuri, Peth and Surgana, receives heavy rainfall and witnesses rising reservoir levels and overflowing rivers and streams, the eastern and north-eastern areas such as Niphad, Yeola, Nandgaon, Chandwad and Malegaon can continue to face concerns over groundwater levels, well yields and irrigation availability.

Scientists point out that the crucial issue is not simply how much rain falls, but how much of it actually infiltrates the ground and remains available for use.

Heavy rainfall does not necessarily translate into higher groundwater recharge. When intense rain falls within a short period, a significant portion flows rapidly as surface runoff, particularly across hilly and sloping terrain. As a result, rivers and reservoirs may receive large inflows while local groundwater recharge remains limited. Nashik's basaltic Deccan Trap geology further complicates the situation, as groundwater occurrence depends on fractures, joints, weathered zones and the boundaries between lava flows. Consequently, two villages receiving similar rainfall can have significantly different groundwater availability, making district-wide rainfall averages an inadequate indicator of local water security.

Agricultural demand is another major factor contributing to groundwater stress. Nashik's extensive cultivation of grapes, onions, vegetables, sugarcane and other crops has created substantial dependence on wells and borewells. Even after a good monsoon, excessive groundwater extraction during the rest of the year can offset natural recharge. If annual withdrawal exceeds the amount recharged into aquifers, groundwater levels can continue to decline despite satisfactory rainfall.

At the same time, rapid urbanisation in Nashik city and surrounding areas is increasing the spread of roads, buildings and other impervious surfaces, reducing natural infiltration and increasing surface runoff. Thus, an area can experience waterlogging during intense rainfall while receiving inadequate groundwater recharge.

There is also an important distinction between water stored in reservoirs and water available in local wells. Reservoirs serve multiple requirements, including drinking water, irrigation, industrial use and downstream needs, whereas groundwater availability is governed largely by local geology, aquifer characteristics and recharge conditions. Rainfall itself is divided among infiltration, evaporation, plant use and surface runoff, with only a portion contributing to groundwater reserves. The amount infiltrating the ground depends on soil type, slope, vegetation cover, geological formations and rainfall intensity. Therefore, abundant rainfall or high reservoir storage does not automatically guarantee adequate groundwater availability in every village or farming area.

For long-term water security, Nashik needs to move from simply managing rainfall and reservoirs to strengthening watershed-level water recharge and conservation. Measures such as check dams, farm ponds, recharge wells, rainwater harvesting, protection of natural streams and wetlands, watershed development and scientific regulation of groundwater extraction can improve local water availability. Efficient irrigation systems and crop planning based on water availability can further reduce pressure on aquifers.

The challenge before Nashik is therefore not merely to receive more rainfall, but to capture, conserve and recharge a greater share of the rainfall it already receives. For a district often described as rain-rich, its future water security will increasingly depend on how effectively rainwater is retained within its watersheds and aquifers.