Nashik-Delhi Flight Service Resumes, Two Flights To Operate Daily |

Nashik: The morning flight service from Ozar Airport to New Delhi, which had been suspended for the past few months, resumed on Thursday (October 1). Passengers now have two flight options, one in the morning and one in the evening, to travel from Nashik to Delhi.

Bhaskar Bhagare, the Member of Parliament (MP) from Dindori, had actively pursued the resumption of the service with Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu. The service was restored following a positive response at the central level, with support from Minister of State Murlidhar Mohol.

Schedule

The flight from New Delhi will depart at 6:40 am and arrive at Ozar Airport at 8:30 am.

The flight from Nashik will depart at 9:00 am and arrive in Delhi at 10:50 am.

The flight from Delhi will depart at 6:40 pm and arrive in Nashik at 8:30 pm.

The flight from Nashik will depart at 9:00 pm and arrive in Delhi at 10:55 pm.

The service will remain operational until October 24, after which the winter schedule will be announced.

The service had been suspended for three months from March 28 and had not been fully restored until now, causing inconvenience to entrepreneurs, farmers, traders, students and officials. The resumption of the service brings relief to those travelling to Delhi for industry, business, education, tourism and official work, as well as for the trade of agricultural produce such as grapes and onions.

The service will also benefit pilgrims and tourists from Delhi and North India during the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela. Passengers are pleased that the journey between Nashik and Delhi can now be completed in approximately two hours.