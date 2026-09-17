Nashik: NMC To Crack Down On Roadside Parking Outside Hotels, Restaurants |

Nashik: The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has decided to intensify action against vehicles parked illegally on roads, particularly outside hotels, restaurants and commercial establishments. Mayor Himgauri Aher-Adke has directed civic officials to take action against establishments whose customers park vehicles on public roads, causing traffic obstruction and inconvenience to pedestrians and other motorists.

With several major infrastructure and road works underway in the city ahead of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, traffic movement has already been affected at several locations. The problem is further aggravated by illegal ramps, footpath encroachments and indiscriminate roadside parking. The civic administration has therefore been instructed to identify such locations and remove obstructions so that available road space can be utilised more effectively.

Notices To Hotel And Restaurant Owners

Complaints regarding customers of hotels and restaurants parking their vehicles on roads and creating traffic bottlenecks were raised during a civic review meeting. Taking note of the issue, the Mayor directed officials to issue notices to establishments responsible for such violations and ensure that vehicles are not allowed to occupy public roads as private parking spaces.

The NMC is also expected to take action against establishments that have constructed unauthorised ramps extending onto public roads. Such ramps not only reduce the effective width of roads but can also create difficulties for pedestrians, emergency vehicles and regular traffic.

Action Against Encroachments And Illegal Ramps

The civic administration has been instructed to coordinate among the encroachment, town planning and public works departments to remove unauthorised structures and obstructions. Footpath encroachments and roadside parking will also be reviewed as part of the drive.

The availability of public parking spaces is another issue that has come under scrutiny. The civic administration is examining certain parking spaces developed under reserved land provisions, and steps are being considered to make such facilities available for public use.

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Focus On Traffic Management Ahead Of Kumbh

The issue assumes significance as Nashik is preparing for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, when the city is expected to witness a substantial increase in vehicular movement. Ensuring unobstructed roads and adequate parking facilities will be an important part of traffic management during the period.

The municipal administration is now expected to conduct inspections at key locations and initiate action against establishments and motorists violating parking and encroachment rules. The Mayor's directives indicate a stricter approach towards roadside parking and other obstructions contributing to traffic congestion in Nashik.