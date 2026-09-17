Nashik: Yuva Sena Leader Releases Stray Dogs Inside Niphad Nagar Panchayat Office Over Rising Dog Menace |VIDEO |

Nashik: A protest over the escalating stray dog menace in Niphad, Nashik district, took an unusual turn. Vikram Randhave, district chief of Yuva Sena, registered a protest against the administration by releasing stray dogs inside the Niphad Nagar Panchayat office. He alleged that the administration had ignored the issue despite repeated complaints.

A video that went viral on social media shows puppies being brought into the office in small sacks and subsequently released on the table of Chief Officer Dheeraj Bhamre. Once released on the table, the frightened puppies were seen wandering around. As part of the protest, Randhave also placed a garland made of currency notes on the officer’s table.

Protest over stray dog complaints

The protest was organised in response to complaints regarding stray dogs in Niphad town and surrounding areas. Protesters claimed that the stray dog population was steadily rising, causing difficulties for children, senior citizens, women and motorists. They stated that there had been numerous complaints of dog bites, yet the civic administration had failed to take any concrete action despite repeated representations.

Demand for sterilisation and dog-catching drive

Randhave demanded the immediate implementation of a sterilisation drive and the establishment of an effective system to catch dogs and control their population. He also raised the issue against the backdrop of the ongoing Ganeshotsav festival. He alleged that stray dogs had created an atmosphere of fear among citizens visiting Ganesh mandals.

According to Randhave, the issue had been raised with the administration for some time, yet no satisfactory response was received. He accused the administration of focusing more on the tender process than on addressing the stray dog menace.

Warning of further protest

Randhave warned that if the administration failed to take action, a similar protest would be staged again. He also threatened to release stray dogs into the Chief Officer’s office once more in the presence of citizens. The issue came to the attention of the civic administration after a video showing puppies being released inside the office went viral.

A similar protest over the stray dog issue had previously taken place in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh. These incidents in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh highlight how concerns regarding stray dog management have led to unconventional forms of civic protest.