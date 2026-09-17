Nashik: Central Bank Of India Honoured With First Rajbhasha Kirti Award |

Nashik: Central Bank of India has been honoured with the first Rajbhasha Kirti Award for excellence in the implementation of Rajbhasha (Official Language). The bank received the honour at the All India Rajbhasha Conference organised by the Department of Official Language under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs in Navi Mumbai.

The Rajbhasha Shield, presented as the first prize, was received by the bank’s Managing Director and CEO Kalyan Kumar from Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar were also present on the occasion. The award recognises the bank’s sustained efforts towards effective implementation of Rajbhasha, promotion and propagation of Hindi, and its continued commitment to the Official Language policy.

On the occasion, the bank released a special Heritage Edition of its bilingual in-house magazine, Centralite, to mark the publication's 100th anniversary. The edition was released by Minister of State for Official Language Nityanand Rai, Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Secretary of the Department of Official Language Anshuli Arya. The special edition highlights the bank’s rich legacy

During the conference, the bank also organised a special exhibition showcasing its 115-year-old legacy. The exhibition presented the bank’s heritage, innovations, achievements in the field of Rajbhasha and its development journey through various models and presentations. It highlighted not only the institution’s historical achievements but also its innovative approach to modern banking and future direction.

The event was attended by Central Bank of India Managing Director and CEO Kalyan Kumar, Executive Director Mahendra Dohare, Chief Manager (Rajbhasha) Kushal Pal, Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha) Hitendra Dhumal and Rajbhasha officers from various parts of the country.