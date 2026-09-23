Nashik: NMC Issues Notices To 3,000 Water Connection Holders Over Faulty Meters

Nashik: Following a survey of city water connections conducted by a private contractor, the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has initiated action against connection holders violating regulations. The NMC has issued notices to around 3,000 connection holders whose connections either lack water meters or have defective ones.
Instructions have been issued to repair or install meters within 15 days. A warning has been given that failure to comply within the stipulated period will result in recovery of double water charges along with a penalty.
In the first phase, the action is being taken against water connections larger than three-quarters of an inch.
There is a significant disparity between expenditure on the water supply system and revenue generated from water charges. Consequently, the Municipal Corporation incurs an annual loss of approximately ₹45 crore to ₹50 crore from the water supply system.
A survey conducted about nine years ago revealed that 44% of the city's water usage was "unaccounted for", raising concerns regarding water leakage and theft.
Due to a lack of sufficient manpower to distribute water bills, outstanding water charges have risen to ₹300 crore. Against this backdrop, the NMC appointed a private contractor from Pune, Cranberry, to distribute bills and identify unauthorised water connections.
The company has completed the survey of water connections across the city and submitted its report to the NMC's Tax Collection Department.
Survey Findings
Registered connections: 2,40,170
Functional water meters: 74,463
Meters with unreadable displays: 29,457
Meters installed underground: 20,946
Non-functional/stopped meters: 20,154
Connections without meters: 15,967
Connections where photographs could not be taken: 12,526
Connections not inspected due to locked premises: 18,578
Meters located under heavy chamber covers: 4,923
Disconnected water lines: 2,207
Stolen meters: 1,437
In the first phase, notices have been issued to connection holders who either lack water meters or have defective ones. Penal action will be taken if the necessary repairs are not carried out within the stipulated timeframe.
Water charges may be levied at double the standard rate. Failure to pay the penalty amount will result in disconnection of the water supply.