Nashik: NCP Statewide Camp Postponed Amid Drought-Like Conditions In 19 Districts

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Nashik: Dindori MP Bhaskar Bhagare has urged Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram to appoint an independent Central inquiry committee to conduct a detailed investigation into the deaths of 584 students in Maharashtra’s tribal ashram schools during 2024-25 and 2025-26.

According to officials, the deaths include 384 students from government-run and 200 from aided ashram schools. Bhagare has sought a case-by-case inquiry into the causes of death, medical treatment, nutrition, drinking water, sanitation, accommodation, staff availability and emergency healthcare facilities.

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He also demanded a comprehensive health, safety and infrastructure audit of all tribal ashram schools, regular health check-ups for students, adequate medical staff and medicines, safe food and drinking water, and better links with government hospitals.

Bhagare said that if negligence or violations are found, responsibility should be fixed and appropriate action taken. He also sought timely financial assistance and compensation for the families of the deceased students.