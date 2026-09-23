Nashik: Civic Administration Gears Up For Ganesh Idol Immersion

Nashik: Advertising Association Accuses NMC Of Favouring Contractors With Outstanding Dues |

Nashik: With the Ganesh festival drawing to a close, the Nashik civic administration has stepped up preparations for the immersion of Ganesh idols across the city. Arrangements are being made at major immersion ghats, artificial ponds and designated immersion centres to ensure devotees do not face inconvenience.

Special attention is being given to cleanliness, drinking water, lighting, medical assistance and emergency response facilities at the immersion points.

Considering the large crowds expected on the immersion day, traffic management and parking arrangements are also being planned. Additional police personnel will be deployed along major immersion procession routes, while barricading and traffic diversions will be implemented wherever necessary to prevent congestion.

Read Also Nashik: Private Vehicles To Be Restricted At Saptashrungigad From October 9 For Navratri

CCTV surveillance and control-room monitoring will be used to keep track of the situation, particularly at crowded and sensitive locations.

Lifeguards, fire brigade personnel and disaster management teams will be stationed at important immersion locations. Citizens are being encouraged to use designated safe immersion facilities and artificial ponds rather than entering deep water.

Special care has also been advised for children and senior citizens. Organisers and devotees will be expected to follow prescribed noise control norms while using drums, loudspeakers and other sound systems during processions.

As part of the city's focus on an eco-friendly Ganesh festival, separate arrangements are being made for the collection of nirmalya (floral and other religious offerings) and idols. Sanitation teams will conduct special drives to prevent plastic, nirmalya and other waste from entering rivers, streams and water bodies.

Additional manpower and machinery will be deployed to clean roads, procession routes and immersion sites immediately after the celebrations.

The civic administration, police, fire brigade, health department, traffic police and disaster management teams are working in coordination to ensure the immersion process is conducted peacefully and safely.

Citizens have been urged to cooperate with the authorities, follow traffic and safety instructions, maintain discipline during processions and opt for environmentally responsible methods of Ganesh idol immersion.