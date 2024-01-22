 Nashik: NMC Initiates Campaign Against Abandoned Vehicles
Prashant NikaleUpdated: Monday, January 22, 2024, 04:08 PM IST
In a bid to address the increasing number of abandoned vehicles cluttering the city's roads, the Nashik Municipal Corporation's (NMC) Encroachment Department has announced its plan to initiate a comprehensive campaign. Starting February, these abandoned vehicles will be systematically removed and relocated to the Adgaon warehouse, followed by auctioning to streamline the city's traffic management and enhance safety.

The surge in abandoned vehicles across various roads in the city has led to traffic congestion, especially in markets and areas where scrap sellers and garages occupy road spaces. Numerous vehicles, including two-wheelers, rickshaws, jeeps, ambulances, trucks, and tempos, have been left in deteriorating conditions, attracting potential risks such as accidents and security threats. Moreover, thieves often target these vehicles, looting spare parts.

The Encroachment Department, recognising the need to address this issue, has decided to launch a campaign across all six divisions to collect these scrap vehicles. The vehicles will be transported to the Adgaon warehouse, where they will subsequently be auctioned. The move aims not only to enhance road safety but also to clear vital roads and colony lanes that have become dumping grounds for abandoned vehicles.

Nitin Ner, Deputy Commissioner of the Encroachment Department, emphasised the importance of vehicle owners cooperating in this initiative. Owners with objections or those wishing to reclaim their vehicles from the Adgaon warehouse will be subject to fines, as specified by the municipal corporation. This proactive step by the NMC demonstrates a commitment to enhancing the overall cleanliness, safety, and aesthetic appeal of the city's roads, providing a more efficient and secure environment for residents and commuters alike.

