Nashik: NMC Halts Road Digging for Monsoon Season, Launches Pothole Repair Work | File Photo

In preparation for the monsoon season, the Nashik Municipal Corporation’s Public Works Department had implemented a prohibition on road digging for the next four months, targeting both the Smart City project and gas companies. Additionally, a citywide initiative to repair existing potholes and damaged roads has been launched, with a goal to complete these repairs by June 15.

The city has been undergoing extensive infrastructure works, including cable laying, signal system repairs, and gas pipeline installations by Smart City and Gas Company. This has resulted in significant road digging, even affecting concrete roads. However, continuing these activities during the rainy season could exacerbate traffic congestion and increase the risk of accidents due to potholes. This has already been a source of frustration for Nashik residents.

Fines to be collected for digging

In response, the Municipal Works Department has mandated a halt to all road digging activities during the monsoon. Companies responsible for the road damage have been charged, and the funds collected will be used to repair the affected roads. The repair work has already commenced, with a target to make all city roads pothole-free within the next fifteen days to ensure citizens do not face additional hardships during the rainy season.

Additionally, the implementation of the Code of Conduct for Lok Sabha Elections over the past two and a half months had delayed several municipal development projects, including road repairs. During this period, approximately 3,000 municipal personnel were assigned to election duties. With the relaxation of the code of conduct following the election results, the Public Works Department has now accelerated the road repair efforts. The department is focusing on filling potholes across the city and aims to expedite this work in the coming weeks to improve road conditions and safety for all residents.