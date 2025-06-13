Nashik: NMC Elections In December-End Or First Week Of January 2026 |

After the multi-member ward composition was announced for the upcoming municipal elections, the Urban Development Department of the state government has now announced the programme for ward composition and boundary determination. Accordingly, a deadline has been given to finalise the ward composition by September 4 and then to complete the administrative matters of reservation and finalisation of the voter list by October. Keeping in mind the planning of this administrative programme, sources have informed that the elections will be announced by the end of December 2025 or the first week of January 2026.

Elections to 29 municipal corporations in the state have been delayed due to the pending dispute over ward composition and reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs). The lack of elections for the last three years is affecting the infrastructure of growing cities. The Supreme Court had recently directed that elections be held within four months. Accordingly, the Urban Development Department issued a revised order on June 10.

In this, the order taken regarding ward composition in 2022 has been maintained. Accordingly, the municipal corporations have been instructed to form four-member wards. As per the 2017 elections, out of a total of 122 members, 29 are four-member wards and two are three-member wards, with a total of 31 wards retained in the Nashik Municipal Corporation. After the number of ward members was determined, the Urban Development Department announced the ward formation programme today.

Elections by the end of the year

After the State Election Commission finalises the ward formation, the reservation will be drawn in the next eight days. After that, the voter list verification programme will continue for 40 days. This will also include objections and suggestions. Considering this period, the administrative process of the elections will be completed by the end of October. After that, the election dates will be announced. It is expected that the elections will be held by the end of December or early January.