Nashik: NMC Cancels Approvals For 42 Layouts In Alleged MHADA Housing Scam | Sourced

Nashik: In a major crackdown on the alleged MHADA housing scam, the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has permanently cancelled the final approvals of 42 residential layouts that were allegedly sanctioned on the basis of forged land records and fabricated documents. The action, initiated by the Municipal Town Planning Department, is being viewed as one of the strongest measures taken so far against developers accused of manipulating land records to bypass affordable housing regulations.



According to officials, several developers allegedly colluded with personnel from the Revenue and Land Records Departments to fraudulently subdivide land parcels by producing forged documents. The manipulation was reportedly aimed at evading the rule that mandates 20 per cent reservation of residential units for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in housing projects developed on plots measuring more than one acre.



The alleged irregularities came to light after the issue was raised in the Maharashtra Legislature. Subsequently, the Land Records Department registered criminal cases against 197 builders and developers, while the Maharashtra government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the chairmanship of Divisional Commissioner Dr. Praveen Gedam to probe the scam.



Following the SIT's formation, the Nashik Municipal Corporation examined 108 suspected cases and identified 49 projects linked to the alleged fraud. In April, the civic body issued show-cause notices to 197 developers and associated parties, asking why the final layout approvals should not be revoked.



After reviewing the responses and available evidence, the Town Planning Department has now permanently cancelled the final approvals of 42 layouts spread across 49 survey numbers. Officials stated that the approvals had been obtained by misleading the authorities through forged documents and fraudulent land subdivisions.



Meanwhile, the SIT investigation is continuing, and the police have already arrested several individuals, including government officials and developers, in connection with the case. Investigators allege that forged land records were used to deceive both the Revenue Department and the Municipal Corporation during the approval process.



The cancellation of the layouts has significant legal implications. With the approvals revoked, the plots as well as buildings constructed on these layouts are now considered unauthorised, creating uncertainty for hundreds of plot purchasers and homebuyers. Many investors who purchased property in these projects may now face legal and financial complications despite having no direct involvement in the alleged fraud.



The NMC's action is expected to intensify scrutiny of real estate approvals in Nashik and send a strong message against fraudulent land development practices, while also highlighting the need to protect innocent homebuyers affected by such scams.