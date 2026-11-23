Nashik: NIMA, EEPC India Hold Workshop To Help MSMEs Tap Global Markets |

Nashik: To help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Nashik explore international markets, promote local products globally and encourage entrepreneurs to venture into exports with greater confidence, the Nashik Industries and Manufacturers' Association (NIMA), in association with EEPC India and the Maharashtra Small Scale Industries Development Corporation, organised an export guidance workshop at NIMA.

The workshop, conducted under a Maharashtra Government initiative to strengthen the performance and accelerate the growth of MSMEs, focused on export opportunities, international market demand, government incentives, financial assistance, export insurance and logistics management.

NIMA President Ashish Nahar welcomed the participants and emphasised that local industries must look beyond domestic markets and establish a strong presence in the global marketplace.

The programme commenced with an introductory address by CH Nadiger, Regional Director of EEPC India.

Ashwin Golapkar, Deputy Director General of Foreign Trade, Mumbai; Chitra Raste, Regional Head of the Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM Bank); NIMA Vice-President Manish Rawal; Treasurer Rajendra Wadnere; Pranav Kumar, Branch Manager of the Export Credit Guarantee Corporation; and CS Singh, Director of Himi Shipping Services Pvt Ltd, were among those present.

Experts Highlight Export Opportunities

During the technical sessions, Golapkar explained various export promotion schemes and incentives offered by the Central Government, while Raste outlined the financial facilities available to exporters through EXIM Bank.

Nadiger provided insights into strategies for entering international markets, preparing industries for exports and effectively presenting products to global buyers.

Kumar highlighted the importance of export insurance and protection against financial risks, while Singh explained export documentation requirements and logistics management.

Participants were introduced to potential buyers from countries including Kenya, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, the US, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Oman and Egypt, along with their specific product requirements.

Industrial machinery, electrical equipment, automobile components, precision engineering products, castings, valves, fasteners, automation systems and renewable energy emerged as key sectors offering significant export potential for Nashik-based industries.

Experts also stressed the importance of competitive pricing, secure payment mechanisms, efficient transportation planning and developing long-term business relationships with overseas buyers.

Dedicated Guidance Desks for Entrepreneurs

To provide practical assistance, the organisers set up dedicated guidance desks at the venue, offering expert support in logistics, finance and banking, export documentation, legal compliance, packaging, quality standards, intellectual property rights, product branding, image building and various state government incentive schemes.

The workshop highlighted that Nashik industries possess strong manufacturing capabilities, technical expertise and quality products but need adequate market intelligence, financial planning and a thorough understanding of export procedures to compete internationally.

The initiative provided entrepreneurs with an opportunity to understand export-related challenges, explore new markets and seek direct guidance from experts.

Sanjay Sonawane, Govind Borse, Nanasaheb Deore, Dilip Pingle and a large number of local industrialists attended the programme.

The workshop concluded with an interactive question-and-answer session during which entrepreneurs sought clarification on international trade and export procedures.