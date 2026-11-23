Nashik: MLA Suhas Kande's Yeola Moves Fuel Speculation Of Challenge To Chhagan Bhujbal | Sourced

Nashik: The political rivalry between senior leader Chhagan Bhujbal and MLA Suhas Kande is well known in Maharashtra politics. The rivalry could now extend to the Yeola Assembly constituency.

Kande's increasing political activities in Yeola, including Diwali greeting banners and plans to establish a contact office, have fuelled speculation over whether he is preparing to challenge Bhujbal in his traditional stronghold in the next Assembly election.

In recent weeks, Kande appears to have intensified his public outreach in the Yeola-Lasalgaon constituency. Diwali greeting banners featuring him were displayed at several locations, while efforts were reportedly made to reach out to residents.

The proposed contact office in Yeola has further fuelled speculation about his political intentions. These developments are being viewed as possible steps towards strengthening his organisational network, connecting with local workers and addressing constituency-level issues.

Emerging Political Equations in Yeola

Yeola is considered Bhujbal's traditional political stronghold. Kande's growing presence in the constituency could, therefore, have significant political implications.

Meanwhile, the possible political role of Kunal Darade, son of former MLA Narendra Darade, is also being discussed in local political circles. These developments could lead to new political equations in Yeola.

Although Kande has not officially announced any plans to contest from Yeola, his recent activities are being viewed as possible groundwork for the next Assembly election.

Whether Kande will directly challenge Bhujbal remains to be seen, but his growing political activity in Yeola has drawn attention across Nashik district.