Nashik: Fire Destroys Documents At Igatpuri Land Records Office, Police Probe Underway |

Nashik: A fire broke out at the Land Records Office in Igatpuri town around 9 pm last night, destroying a large number of important documents. The prompt intervention of local residents helped bring the fire under control. However, the destruction of official government records has raised concerns in the area.

According to reports, staff at the Land Records Office were preparing to leave after completing their day's work when a local youth noticed smoke billowing from the building. He immediately alerted the staff and nearby residents.

Residents rushed to the spot and began efforts to extinguish the fire using available resources. Their swift response helped contain the blaze.

By then, however, a large volume of paperwork and official documents had been destroyed.

Office Says Records Digitally Preserved

Meanwhile, the Land Records Office stated that all documents had previously been scanned and stored digitally. The office maintained that the availability of digital backups had reduced the risk of permanent loss of records.

Police Investigation Underway

The exact cause of the fire remains unclear. Questions have been raised over whether the fire was accidental or deliberately started.

The Igatpuri police inspected the site and launched an investigation. A case of accidental fire has been registered at Igatpuri Police Station.

Given the destruction of important government documents, the police investigation will be crucial in establishing the circumstances and precise cause of the fire.