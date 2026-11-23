Nashik: Yeola Sends 2,714 Tonnes Of Molasses To Bangladesh, Railways Earn ₹1.11 Crore | Sourced

Nashik: Central Railway (CR) has achieved a significant milestone in freight transportation by facilitating the first-ever export consignment from Yeola Goods Shed in Nashik district to Bangladesh.

A total of 2,714 tonnes of molasses was transported to Benapole in Bangladesh on behalf of Shree Laxmi Exports. The consignment was dispatched on Oct 23, 2026, in 50 specially designed BTPN wagons, generating freight revenue of approximately ₹1.11 crore for Central Railway.

The booking request for this international freight movement was registered with the railways on Oct 2, 2026. Special wagons were arranged to ensure the safe transportation of the liquid cargo.

Until now, Yeola Goods Shed had primarily handled agricultural commodities such as onions and maize. The dispatch of molasses to Bangladesh marks a new chapter in the freight operations of the facility and opens up opportunities for export-oriented businesses in the region.

Boost to Regional Export Opportunities

Central Railway's Business Development Unit has been actively reaching out to traders, industries and exporters to promote rail-based freight transportation.

Rail transport offers a reliable and cost-effective alternative to road transport, particularly for moving bulk commodities over long distances.

The successful export consignment from Yeola to Bangladesh is expected to strengthen the region's connectivity with international markets while creating new avenues for local trade, industry and exports.