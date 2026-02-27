 Nashik: NIMA Announces New Committees And Five-Point Agenda; Santosh Mandlecha Named Advisory Board Chairman
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: NIMA Announces New Committees And Five-Point Agenda; Santosh Mandlecha Named Advisory Board Chairman

Nashik: NIMA Announces New Committees And Five-Point Agenda; Santosh Mandlecha Named Advisory Board Chairman

Expressing confidence, President Nahar stated that all committee chairpersons will dedicate their complete expertise and experience to elevate NIMA to new heights through the newly introduced five-point agenda and to help Nashik achieve global recognition

Milind SajgureUpdated: Friday, February 27, 2026, 02:30 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: NIMA Announces New Committees And Five-Point Agenda; Santosh Mandlecha Named Advisory Board Chairman | Sourced

Nashik: The President of the Nashik Industries and Manufacturers Association (NIMA), Ashish Nahar, announced the formation of various subcommittees during the executive meeting held on Thursday.


Expressing confidence, President Nahar stated that all committee chairpersons will dedicate their complete expertise and experience to elevate NIMA to new heights through the newly introduced five-point agenda and to help Nashik achieve global recognition.


Santosh Mandlecha has been appointed as the chairman of the NIMA Advisory Board.

Read Also
BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole Raises Issue Of Security Lapses At Pune’s Sassoon Hospital In...
article-image

The subcommittees are as follows:

FPJ Shorts
Coal India Boosts Supplies Ahead Of Summer, Says 175 MT Stock Ready To Meet Peak Power Demand
Coal India Boosts Supplies Ahead Of Summer, Says 175 MT Stock Ready To Meet Peak Power Demand
Grieving Rinku Singh Shoulders Father's Mortal Remains During Last Rites As Hundreds Line Up In Aligarh For Funeral | VIDEO
Grieving Rinku Singh Shoulders Father's Mortal Remains During Last Rites As Hundreds Line Up In Aligarh For Funeral | VIDEO
Zydus Lifesciences Completes FYB206 Clinical Study, Advances Toward USFDA Filing In 2026
Zydus Lifesciences Completes FYB206 Clinical Study, Advances Toward USFDA Filing In 2026
Kerala Lottery Result: February 27, 2026 - Suvarna Keralam SK 42 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: February 27, 2026 - Suvarna Keralam SK 42 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!


Industry Excellence Award – Aditya Gogate
Past Presidents Coordination – Manish Kothari
District Industries Centre Coordination – Santosh Mandlecha
NIMA House / MIDC Coordination – Kiran Khabia
NIMA Infrastructure – Sachin Kankarej
NIMA App – Nitin Avhad, Mangesh Gandhi (Co-chairmen)
NIMA Power – Milind Rajput
Skill Development & Startup – Shrikant Patil, Sagar Girase (Co-Chairmen)
Bulletin / NIMA News – Sanjay Rathi
Seminars – Venus Wani
Grievance Redressal – Kailas Patil, Mohan Sutar (Co-Chairmen)
Finance – Viral Thakkar (Chairman), Sana Khan (Co-Chairman)
Legal Affairs – Nitin Wagaskar, Adv. Aditi Nirgude (Co-chairman)
Industry Trade Coordination – Jaydeep Rajput
B2B / TQM – Mitesh Patil (Chairman)
Food Processing / FDA Lab – Vaibhav Nagsethiya, Rajesh Malpure, Bhavesh Bhansali (Co-chairmen)
Sick Unit Revival – Suyash Chhajed
IR/HR – Hemant Rakh
Import/Export – Harshad Brahmankar
International Trade – C.S. Singh
IT – Arvind Mahapatra
Cultural & Fundraising – Satish Kothari, Nanasaheb Devre (Co-chairmen)
Women Empowerment – Vrinda Rawal, Shefali Sharma (Co-Chairs)
Policy Formulation – Sanjeev Paithankar

Read Also
Who Will Be Pune Zilla Parishad President? NCP Chief & Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar To Decide Soon
article-image


Solar Energy & EV – Prashant Joshi, Jayashree Kulkarni (Co-Chairmen)
Reception – Bhavesh Manek
Employment Generation – Govind Borse
Coordination with Other Organisations – Rajendra Kothawade
Large Industries Coordination – Kiran Patil
MSME – Dipali Chandak
Industrial Safety – Sameer Patwa
Nashik Branding – N.T. Gajare
Sinnar Power / Model MIDC – Pravin Wable
Sinnar Infrastructure – Sudhir Badgujar
Sinnar Development – Kiran Waje
Sinnar NIMA Recreation – S.K. Nair
Sinnar Grievance Redressal Committee – Vishwajeet Nikam
Sinnar NIMA House – Ravindra Punde
Sinnar Fundraising – Tanaji Warungse, Sharad Tarle (Co-chairmen)
Dindori Development – Yogesh Patil
Dindori Infrastructure – Lalit Surana
Exhibition Centre / Kumbh Coordination – Hemant Khond
Ambitious Projects & Investment – Akhil Rathi
Non-Conventional Energy & CPRI Lab – Kailas Aher
Dry Port – Rajaram Sangale
Defence Exhibition—Pradeep Peshkar (Chairman), Surendra Mishra (Co-Chairman)
Aviation – Manish Raval, Shubham Jadhav (Co-Chairmen)
Industrial Institution Dialogue – Prakash Gunjal
Cluster Development – Prasad Pethkar, Sonal Dagade (Co-Chairmen)
Industrial Promotion & Policy – Deepak Suryavanshi
Women Entrepreneurs Development – Harsha Firodia
Industrial Transport Cell – Dilip Pingale
Digital Cyber Fraud Grievance Redressal – Anil Mantri


During the meeting, it was stated that these appointments aim to ensure comprehensive facilities and holistic development for industries. The decisions have been widely welcomed by office bearers and members of the industrial sector.

Follow us on