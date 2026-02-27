Nashik: NIMA Announces New Committees And Five-Point Agenda; Santosh Mandlecha Named Advisory Board Chairman | Sourced

Nashik: The President of the Nashik Industries and Manufacturers Association (NIMA), Ashish Nahar, announced the formation of various subcommittees during the executive meeting held on Thursday.



Expressing confidence, President Nahar stated that all committee chairpersons will dedicate their complete expertise and experience to elevate NIMA to new heights through the newly introduced five-point agenda and to help Nashik achieve global recognition.



Santosh Mandlecha has been appointed as the chairman of the NIMA Advisory Board.

The subcommittees are as follows:



Industry Excellence Award – Aditya Gogate

Past Presidents Coordination – Manish Kothari

District Industries Centre Coordination – Santosh Mandlecha

NIMA House / MIDC Coordination – Kiran Khabia

NIMA Infrastructure – Sachin Kankarej

NIMA App – Nitin Avhad, Mangesh Gandhi (Co-chairmen)

NIMA Power – Milind Rajput

Skill Development & Startup – Shrikant Patil, Sagar Girase (Co-Chairmen)

Bulletin / NIMA News – Sanjay Rathi

Seminars – Venus Wani

Grievance Redressal – Kailas Patil, Mohan Sutar (Co-Chairmen)

Finance – Viral Thakkar (Chairman), Sana Khan (Co-Chairman)

Legal Affairs – Nitin Wagaskar, Adv. Aditi Nirgude (Co-chairman)

Industry Trade Coordination – Jaydeep Rajput

B2B / TQM – Mitesh Patil (Chairman)

Food Processing / FDA Lab – Vaibhav Nagsethiya, Rajesh Malpure, Bhavesh Bhansali (Co-chairmen)

Sick Unit Revival – Suyash Chhajed

IR/HR – Hemant Rakh

Import/Export – Harshad Brahmankar

International Trade – C.S. Singh

IT – Arvind Mahapatra

Cultural & Fundraising – Satish Kothari, Nanasaheb Devre (Co-chairmen)

Women Empowerment – Vrinda Rawal, Shefali Sharma (Co-Chairs)

Policy Formulation – Sanjeev Paithankar



Solar Energy & EV – Prashant Joshi, Jayashree Kulkarni (Co-Chairmen)

Reception – Bhavesh Manek

Employment Generation – Govind Borse

Coordination with Other Organisations – Rajendra Kothawade

Large Industries Coordination – Kiran Patil

MSME – Dipali Chandak

Industrial Safety – Sameer Patwa

Nashik Branding – N.T. Gajare

Sinnar Power / Model MIDC – Pravin Wable

Sinnar Infrastructure – Sudhir Badgujar

Sinnar Development – Kiran Waje

Sinnar NIMA Recreation – S.K. Nair

Sinnar Grievance Redressal Committee – Vishwajeet Nikam

Sinnar NIMA House – Ravindra Punde

Sinnar Fundraising – Tanaji Warungse, Sharad Tarle (Co-chairmen)

Dindori Development – Yogesh Patil

Dindori Infrastructure – Lalit Surana

Exhibition Centre / Kumbh Coordination – Hemant Khond

Ambitious Projects & Investment – Akhil Rathi

Non-Conventional Energy & CPRI Lab – Kailas Aher

Dry Port – Rajaram Sangale

Defence Exhibition—Pradeep Peshkar (Chairman), Surendra Mishra (Co-Chairman)

Aviation – Manish Raval, Shubham Jadhav (Co-Chairmen)

Industrial Institution Dialogue – Prakash Gunjal

Cluster Development – Prasad Pethkar, Sonal Dagade (Co-Chairmen)

Industrial Promotion & Policy – Deepak Suryavanshi

Women Entrepreneurs Development – Harsha Firodia

Industrial Transport Cell – Dilip Pingale

Digital Cyber Fraud Grievance Redressal – Anil Mantri



During the meeting, it was stated that these appointments aim to ensure comprehensive facilities and holistic development for industries. The decisions have been widely welcomed by office bearers and members of the industrial sector.