Nashik: NIMA Announces New Committees And Five-Point Agenda; Santosh Mandlecha Named Advisory Board Chairman

Nashik: The President of the Nashik Industries and Manufacturers Association (NIMA), Ashish Nahar, announced the formation of various subcommittees during the executive meeting held on Thursday.
Expressing confidence, President Nahar stated that all committee chairpersons will dedicate their complete expertise and experience to elevate NIMA to new heights through the newly introduced five-point agenda and to help Nashik achieve global recognition.
Santosh Mandlecha has been appointed as the chairman of the NIMA Advisory Board.
The subcommittees are as follows:
Industry Excellence Award – Aditya Gogate
Past Presidents Coordination – Manish Kothari
District Industries Centre Coordination – Santosh Mandlecha
NIMA House / MIDC Coordination – Kiran Khabia
NIMA Infrastructure – Sachin Kankarej
NIMA App – Nitin Avhad, Mangesh Gandhi (Co-chairmen)
NIMA Power – Milind Rajput
Skill Development & Startup – Shrikant Patil, Sagar Girase (Co-Chairmen)
Bulletin / NIMA News – Sanjay Rathi
Seminars – Venus Wani
Grievance Redressal – Kailas Patil, Mohan Sutar (Co-Chairmen)
Finance – Viral Thakkar (Chairman), Sana Khan (Co-Chairman)
Legal Affairs – Nitin Wagaskar, Adv. Aditi Nirgude (Co-chairman)
Industry Trade Coordination – Jaydeep Rajput
B2B / TQM – Mitesh Patil (Chairman)
Food Processing / FDA Lab – Vaibhav Nagsethiya, Rajesh Malpure, Bhavesh Bhansali (Co-chairmen)
Sick Unit Revival – Suyash Chhajed
IR/HR – Hemant Rakh
Import/Export – Harshad Brahmankar
International Trade – C.S. Singh
IT – Arvind Mahapatra
Cultural & Fundraising – Satish Kothari, Nanasaheb Devre (Co-chairmen)
Women Empowerment – Vrinda Rawal, Shefali Sharma (Co-Chairs)
Policy Formulation – Sanjeev Paithankar
Solar Energy & EV – Prashant Joshi, Jayashree Kulkarni (Co-Chairmen)
Reception – Bhavesh Manek
Employment Generation – Govind Borse
Coordination with Other Organisations – Rajendra Kothawade
Large Industries Coordination – Kiran Patil
MSME – Dipali Chandak
Industrial Safety – Sameer Patwa
Nashik Branding – N.T. Gajare
Sinnar Power / Model MIDC – Pravin Wable
Sinnar Infrastructure – Sudhir Badgujar
Sinnar Development – Kiran Waje
Sinnar NIMA Recreation – S.K. Nair
Sinnar Grievance Redressal Committee – Vishwajeet Nikam
Sinnar NIMA House – Ravindra Punde
Sinnar Fundraising – Tanaji Warungse, Sharad Tarle (Co-chairmen)
Dindori Development – Yogesh Patil
Dindori Infrastructure – Lalit Surana
Exhibition Centre / Kumbh Coordination – Hemant Khond
Ambitious Projects & Investment – Akhil Rathi
Non-Conventional Energy & CPRI Lab – Kailas Aher
Dry Port – Rajaram Sangale
Defence Exhibition—Pradeep Peshkar (Chairman), Surendra Mishra (Co-Chairman)
Aviation – Manish Raval, Shubham Jadhav (Co-Chairmen)
Industrial Institution Dialogue – Prakash Gunjal
Cluster Development – Prasad Pethkar, Sonal Dagade (Co-Chairmen)
Industrial Promotion & Policy – Deepak Suryavanshi
Women Entrepreneurs Development – Harsha Firodia
Industrial Transport Cell – Dilip Pingale
Digital Cyber Fraud Grievance Redressal – Anil Mantri
During the meeting, it was stated that these appointments aim to ensure comprehensive facilities and holistic development for industries. The decisions have been widely welcomed by office bearers and members of the industrial sector.