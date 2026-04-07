Nashik: NGT Stays Tree Felling Till April 28; Advocate Warns Civic Body Of Contempt | Sourced

Nashik: In a major development, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered an immediate stay on all tree felling within the city limits till April 28, dealing a setback to ongoing cutting activities linked to preparations for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

The order was issued during a hearing on Tuesday in connection with a petition challenging large-scale tree cutting by the Nashik Municipal Corporation. The tribunal has also directed the civic body to submit a counter-affidavit in the matter.

The decision has brought temporary relief to environmentalists and residents, especially in areas such as Gangapur Road, Dwarka and Tapovan, where large-scale tree felling had been reported in recent days.

Advocate Shriram P. Pingale had earlier written to Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri, warning that the stay order had already come into effect during the hearing. In his letter, he stated that continuing tree cutting despite the tribunal’s direction would amount to contempt of court and could invite legal action.

He also pointed out that the civic administration was fully aware of the order through its legal counsel, and any continuation of the activity would be a clear violation of the law.

The controversy began after several large and old trees, including banyan trees, were cut down in parts of the city on April 5. Residents and activists alleged that protests were suppressed, with some individuals reportedly detained while trying to protect the trees.

On the following day, citizens, including women, youth and senior citizens, staged peaceful demonstrations, raising slogans to save the city’s green cover. Despite protests, tree cutting continued, prompting activists to approach the NGT.

The CPI(M) Nashik unit welcomed the tribunal’s decision, calling it a relief for citizens. However, the party said the stay is temporary and stressed the need for a wider public movement to protect the city’s green heritage.

Activists have also raised concerns that thousands of trees could still be at risk due to development works planned for the Kumbh Mela. They have indicated that the protest will continue alongside legal efforts to safeguard Nashik’s environment.