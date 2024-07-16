Nashik News: ZP Honoured With National SKOCH Award, Satyajit Tambe Pitches for High-Speed Train via Sagamner and More |

Recognising the excellent activities implemented by government systems, the SKOCH Group honoured the best initiatives at the national level with awards. Under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer of Nashik Zila Parishad, Ashima Mittal, a project to construct dams in water-scarce villages using the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme has been successfully implemented.

This innovative initiative has significantly increased water levels in these villages. On July 13, in Delhi, the National SKOCH Award was presented to Nashik Zila Parishad by the Chairman of SKOCH Group, Sameer Kochhar. The award was accepted by the Additional Chief Executive Officer of the Zila Parishad, Dr Arjun Gunde.

Tambe pitches for High-Speed Train via Sagamner

MLA Satyajit Tambe has strongly opposed the proposed alteration of the Nashik-Pune Semi High Speed train route to pass through Shirdi instead of Sangamner. Highlighting the impracticality and potential delays associated with changing the route post-land acquisition, Tambe urged Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav to uphold the original plan via Sangamner, Sinnar, and Narayangaon. He emphasized the criticality of timely execution, citing Nashik Road's significance as a vital railway station needing modern technology. Tambe cautioned that switching routes now, with 25 to 30 percent land acquisition completed and farmers compensated, could pose hazards and further complications to the project.

Chain snatchers strike twice in Makhmalabad

Chain snatchers have gone on a rampage in Makhmalabad Shiwar. Within just 15 minutes on Monday, mangalsutras were snatched from the necks of two women in different areas. The incident involved two-wheeler riders who made away with gold ornaments worth approximately ₹40,000. A case has been registered at Mahsrul police station.

Harshala Hemraj Nemade from Mhasrul-Makhmalabad Link Road area (residing near Rahu Hotel in Pingle Colony, Peth Road) filed the first complaint. She reported that while walking, one of the two men on a bike snatched a gold necklace worth around ₹25,000 from her neck.

The second incident occurred in Ramakrishna Nagar area just 15 minutes later. Suvarna Pramod Kuhe, resident of Ramkrishnanagar, was heading to a temple near Shreya Residency when two-wheeler riders snatched her mangalsutra valued at around ₹15,000. Assistant Inspector Pawar is conducting further investigation into both incidents.

Fix water supply issues or face agitation: NCP (AP)

The Youth Nationalist Congress (Ajit Pawar Faction) has issued a stern warning to Nashik municipal authorities regarding the urgent need to improve water supply in the Trimurti Nagar and Hirawadi areas of Panchavati Division, Ward No. 3.

Ambadas Khaire, City President of the Nationalist Youth Congress, submitted a statement to Branch Engineer Bagul of the Water Supply Department, emphasising the utilisation of the new water tank in Swami Narayan Nagar to address the ongoing water supply issues. Khaire warned that if the situation does not improve promptly, the party will organise a protest march, known as Handa Morcha, at the municipal office.

Residents of various areas in Panchavati Division have been grappling with irregular water supply, including interruptions, contamination, and foul-smelling water for the past one and a half months. Despite a city-wide water supply shutdown last month for repairs to the main water distribution channel, these problems persist. In Ward No. 3, Trimurti Nagar and Hirawadi specifically, water pressure is low, and there is no water supply in the afternoons. Moreover, the water supplied is frequently contaminated and emits foul odors, causing health issues such as stomach aches, diarrhea, and vomiting among residents.

The Nationalist Youth Congress has called for immediate action from municipal authorities to resolve these water supply challenges effectively.