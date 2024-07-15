Nashik Briefs: Onion Farmers in Distress, 3 Held for Vandalising in Khadkali |

India has imported 200 tonnes of onions from Afghanistan for sale in Delhi and Amritsar, priced at ₹30 per kg, contrasting with domestic prices ranging from ₹40 to 50 per kg. Traders believe these imports won't significantly affect Indian prices, but local farmers oppose them to prevent price drops. Rival countries exploit India's onion price fluctuations.

Currently, Nashik and Madhya Pradesh onions are transported to Delhi. Afghan onions in this market are of lower quality and priced lower. Despite a 40 percent export duty, cheap Afghan red onions enter India via Pakistan. Farmers fear traders may exploit rising Indian prices and falling Afghan prices.

3 Held for Vandalising in Khadkali

Police have detained three individuals following an altercation that escalated into vandalism of four vehicles. The dispute initially arose between some youths from Khadkali and a driver in Bajrangwadi.

This altercation culminated in stone pelting, causing damage to several vehicles in the vicinity. Upon receiving reports, the Mumbai Naka Police Station dispatched personnel, including a riot control team, to the scene. The area was secured by police presence, and several youths involved in the incident have been apprehended. A case has been registered at the Mumbai Naka Police Station in connection with this incident.