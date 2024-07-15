 Nashik: Boys Town School Celebrates Vibrant Dindi Ceremony with Over 2000 Students
Nashik: Boys Town School Celebrates Vibrant Dindi Ceremony with Over 2000 Students

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Monday, July 15, 2024, 06:24 PM IST
article-image
A vibrant Dindi ceremony took place on July 15, 2024, at Boys Town School, under the guidance of Dr Manisha Pawar, the academic director. The event was marked by enthusiastic participation from more than 2000 students, accompanied staff and teachers.

Students engaged in rhythmic steps to various abhangas, led by young Varakaris, while expressing joy through traditional activities. The highlight of the ceremony was the 'Ashwaringan' procession, where students proudly upheld Warakari culture by carrying saffron flags and Tulsi Vrindavan on their heads.

