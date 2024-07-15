Nashik: Boys Town School Celebrates Vibrant Dindi Ceremony with Over 2000 Students |

A vibrant Dindi ceremony took place on July 15, 2024, at Boys Town School, under the guidance of Dr Manisha Pawar, the academic director. The event was marked by enthusiastic participation from more than 2000 students, accompanied staff and teachers.

Students engaged in rhythmic steps to various abhangas, led by young Varakaris, while expressing joy through traditional activities. The highlight of the ceremony was the 'Ashwaringan' procession, where students proudly upheld Warakari culture by carrying saffron flags and Tulsi Vrindavan on their heads.

Ishwar Kale and his team were commended for their efforts in ensuring the success of the event. The ceremony concluded with a prayer Shri Ananta Madhusudna, resonating with cultural significance and communal celebration.