Nashik News: Lt Gen Adosh Kumar Visits Artillery Centre, 3 Players Selected For Ranji Camp

Lt Gen Adosh Kumar, Director General of Artillery, visited the Artillery Centre in Nashik to review training and infrastructure enhancements. He commended the Centre for its well-structured training standards and efficient administration.

The visit highlighted the importance of continuous improvement in training methodologies to maintain high levels of preparedness among artillery personnel. The Nashik Artillery Centre's recent infrastructure upgrades underscore its commitment to excellence in training and operational readiness.

The Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) has selected three players from the Nashik District Cricket Association for the Maharashtra team's Ranji Trophy tournament camp for the new 2024-25 season. The selected players are Satyajit Bachhav, Murtuza Trunkwala, and Sahil Parkh. Left-arm spinner Satyajit Bachhav and opening batsman Murtuza Trunkwala are experienced Ranji players.

This is the first selection for the under-19 left-handed opener, Sahil Parkh, for the Ranji camp. Satyajit Bachhav has also held the responsibility of captaining the Maharashtra team. Satyajit Bachhav, the best bowler in the Maharashtra Premier League, won the Purple Cap honour by taking a total of 25 wickets and earning the Vasant Ranjane Purple Cap.