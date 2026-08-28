Nashik: New Technology, Research Needed To Break Farmers’ Debt Cycle, Says CM Devendra Fadnavis

Nashik: New Technology, Research Needed To Break Farmers’ Debt Cycle, Says CM Fadnavis |

Nashik: While farmers’ loans have been waived under the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Shetkari Karjmukti Yojana, a new technology-based system will have to be developed to free farmers from the vicious cycle of debt, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday.



Agricultural colleges must play an important role in addressing the challenges faced by the farm sector by promoting modernisation, new technology and research to reduce production costs and increase productivity, he said.

Fadnavis was speaking after inaugurating the new building of the Karmayogi Dulaji Sitaram Patil College of Agriculture at Chachadgaon in Dindori taluka, run by the Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj institution.



Water Resources Minister and Nashik Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan, Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse, Food and Drug Administration Minister Narhari Zirwal, MPs Dr Shobha Bachhav, Rajabhau Waje and Bhaskar Bhagare, and Nashik Municipal Corporation Mayor Himgauri Aher-Adke were among those present.



The Chief Minister said nearly 80 per cent of farmers in the state are small and marginal landholders with limited capacity to make investments. At the same time, agricultural production costs are increasing, while farmers are not receiving adequate benefits through the minimum support price mechanism.

“To find a way out of this situation, agricultural research must be strengthened, and institutions capable of taking this research to farmers are essential,” Fadnavis said.



Considering the facilities available at the college, it would emerge as a leading centre for agricultural research in Nashik in the future, he added.

Highlighting Nashik district’s agricultural progress, Fadnavis said Nashik has always been at the forefront of agriculture, and its farmers are known for their hard work. Various forest produce is also cultivated and processed in the tribal areas.



He said Nashik is a major contributor to the country’s grape exports, while the district’s onions are famous across India.



Making agriculture profitable requires extensive use of technology, Fadnavis said, adding that several states in the country are lagging in agricultural productivity. Excessive use of chemical fertilisers has reduced soil fertility and productivity.



The state government, therefore, is promoting new technologies that can help farmers achieve higher production with reduced use of fertilisers, he said.

Agricultural colleges can provide significant benefits to farmers by conducting research on soil quality and guiding them on the scientific and appropriate use of fertilisers, Fadnavis added.



“Experiments conducted in colleges must reach farms. If farmers’ children pursue agricultural education and connect farming with processing industries, a major rural economy can be created. This will help address several challenges faced by farmers,” he said.



The Chief Minister also emphasised the potential of artificial intelligence in agriculture, stating that its use could reduce production costs by 25 to 30 per cent while increasing productivity by up to 40 per cent.



Fadnavis also praised the contribution of the Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj institution to the education sector and said the organisation has played a significant role in the development of Nashik district. He assured the institution of necessary support in resolving its various issues.



Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan said the new building would serve as a centre of learning that would help shape the future of students.

The Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj has made an important contribution to Nashik district’s social, cultural and educational development, he said. The institution has a rich history and tradition and has produced several distinguished and successful alumni.



During the programme, Chief Minister Fadnavis released a special issue of the MVP Patrika.



Balasaheb Kshirsagar delivered the introductory address, while the institution’s General Secretary, Advocate Nitin Thakre, reviewed the organisation’s journey and achievements.



Among those present were MLAs Seema Hire, Dr Rahul Aher, Rahul Dhikle, Hiraman Khoskar, Dilip Borse, Dilip Bankar and Nitin Pawar; Vice-Chancellor of Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyapeeth, Rahuri, Dr Vilas Kharche; President of the Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj, Dr Sunil Dhikle; Nashik Municipal Corporation Deputy Mayor Vilas Shinde, along with office-bearers, members of the institution and a large number of citizens.

On the occasion, the institution handed over a contribution of Rs 25 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Following the inauguration, Chief Minister Fadnavis and other dignitaries inspected the new complex, which includes the main college building as well as fully equipped hostel buildings for boys and girls.