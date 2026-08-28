Nashik: Kumbh Mela To Create Employment Opportunities For Women’s Self-Help Groups | AI

Nashik: In preparation for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, the administration is making efforts to create employment opportunities for women’s self-help groups and single women in Nashik district. The task of manufacturing items required during the Kumbh Mela, such as puja materials, gift items, decorative objects and utility products, is being entrusted to these self-help groups.

The Simhastha Kumbh Mela will feature more than three Parvani bathing occasions, drawing a large number of devotees and tourists from across the country and abroad to Nashik. After taking the holy Amrut-snan in the Godavari River, devotees perform various religious rituals, including Deep-daan. Goda Aarti ceremonies will also be organised in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar.

Self-help groups from Peth, Harsul and Trimbakeshwar have been assigned the task of creating attractive puja thalis. Women will prepare the required puja materials for these platters, such as kumkum, turmeric, camphor, panchgavya and cotton wicks. Platters of various sizes will be made available to meet the needs of devotees.

Bamboo goods and eco-friendly products

Since a large number of ministers, public representatives, administrative officials and dignitaries are expected to visit during the Kumbh Mela, there is a plan to present them with attractive gifts made from bamboo. A cluster is being established in the Harsul area, where women from self-help groups are receiving training to craft various decorative bamboo items.

As the Kumbh Mela coincides with the monsoon season, initiatives to manufacture umbrellas and raincoats have also been launched. Emphasis is also being placed on producing cloth bags to discourage the use of plastic.

Employment for over 10,000 women

Exhibitions showcasing decorative items, food products and natural goods created by women’s self-help groups will be organised in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar during the Kumbh Mela. The initiative will provide employment opportunities to local tribal women and create a market for their products.

More than 9,000 self-help groups from the district are participating in the initiative, which is expected to provide employment opportunities to over 10,000 women.

While the Simhastha Kumbh Mela is a major religious festival for devotees from across the globe, it will also serve as an opportunity for the economic empowerment of local women.