Nashik: Executive Engineers Appointed In Five Districts, Water Conservation Projects Expected To Gain Pace | AI

Nashik: Appointments have finally been made to the posts of Executive Engineer in the Soil and Water Conservation Department, which had remained vacant for three years. New Executive Engineers have been appointed through promotions in Nashik, Jalgaon, Dhule, Nandurbar and Ahilyanagar districts. The move is expected to accelerate pending water conservation projects.

The follow-up efforts made by Superintending Engineer Haribhau Gite with the government to fill these vacancies have borne fruit. Water Conservation Day was observed on August 18 to mark the death anniversary of former Chief Minister Sudhakarrao Naik. Against this backdrop, Soil and Water Conservation Minister Sanjay Rathod issued orders to promote water conservation officers to the post of Executive Engineer (District Water Conservation Officer).

Except for Nashik and Ahilyanagar, the posts of Executive Engineer at both the Zilla Parishad and state levels had remained vacant for a long time in other districts, affecting the implementation of schemes. These promotions will strengthen the department's administrative machinery.

The promoted officers have been instructed to assume their new posts within 30 days of the order. Chief Engineer Haribhau Gite expressed confidence that these appointments would expedite pending water conservation schemes in the Nashik division and boost overall development.

Details of appointments

In Nashik district, Kiran Udgale was promoted to the post of Executive Engineer in the Zilla Parishad's Minor Irrigation Department. Deputy Engineer Ankita Waghmare was promoted to Executive Engineer in the Soil and Water Conservation Department in Palghar.

In Jalgaon, Santosh Patil was promoted to the Zilla Parishad, while Rahul Mankar was promoted within the Soil and Water Conservation Department. In Dhule, Nilesh Patil was appointed to the Zilla Parishad's Minor Irrigation Department, and Sachin Shinde to the Soil and Water Conservation Department. In Nandurbar, Sagar Bharade was transferred to the Zilla Parishad's Minor Irrigation Department.

In Ahilyanagar, Prashant Kakade was appointed to the Zilla Parishad's Minor Irrigation Department. Various appointments have also been made in other districts.