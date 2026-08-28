Nashik: Simhastha Kumbh To Create Jobs For Over 10,000 Women Through 9,000 SHGs |

Nashik: The upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela is set to create employment opportunities for more than 10,000 women across Nashik district, with over 9,000 women’s self-help groups expected to participate in a range of livelihood-generating activities.

The district administration is working on a plan to involve women from self-help groups, including single women and tribal women, in the production of religious materials, souvenirs and other products required during the mega religious gathering.

With more than three major Parvani bathing occasions scheduled during the Kumbh Mela, lakhs of devotees and tourists from across India and abroad are expected to visit Nashik and Trimbakeshwar. A major part of the initiative will focus on preparing attractive puja kits and decorative offerings for devotees.

Self-help groups from Peth, Harsul and Trimbakeshwar have been assigned the task of preparing specially designed puja thalis for religious rituals and the Godavari Aarti. The thalis will be available in different sizes and will include essential puja materials such as kumkum, turmeric, camphor, panchgavya and cotton wicks.

The administration is also planning to present locally made souvenirs to ministers, public representatives, senior government officials and other distinguished visitors expected during the Kumbh Mela. For this purpose, a cluster centre is being developed in the Harsul region, where women from self-help groups are receiving training to manufacture decorative and utility items from bamboo.

As several Kumbh-related events and bathing occasions are expected to coincide with the monsoon season, women’s groups will also be involved in preparing and supplying useful products such as umbrellas, raincoats and other rain-related items.

In a move to promote environmentally friendly practices during the Kumbh Mela, plastic use is being discouraged, and self-help groups have been entrusted with the production of cloth bags and other sustainable alternatives.

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Special exhibitions showcasing handicrafts, decorative products, food items and natural products prepared by women will also be organised in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar during the Kumbh period. The initiative is expected to provide a significant economic opportunity, particularly for tribal and rural women.

More than 9,000 self-help groups from across the district are expected to participate in the programme, creating direct and indirect employment opportunities for over 10,000 women during the Simhastha Kumbh Mela.