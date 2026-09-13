Nashik: NDA-CDS Candidates Allege Entry Denial Over Delay; Collector Defends UPSC Rules |

Nashik: Chaos was reported at an examination centre in Nashik on Sunday, September 13, during the UPSC NDA and CDS examinations after some candidates were allegedly denied entry for arriving a few seconds late.

The incident led to an uproar among candidates and parents outside the examination centre, with several students expressing anger over the strict enforcement of the reporting deadline.

According to the candidates, traffic congestion, poor road conditions and difficulties in reaching the examination centre contributed to the delay. Some students claimed that they reached the venue only a few seconds after the stipulated reporting time but were not permitted to enter the centre.

They questioned whether some consideration could have been given to candidates who were delayed because of traffic-related problems.

The situation outside the centre reportedly became tense, following which police personnel were deployed to control the crowd. The incident has raised questions about examination-centre management and the need for better arrangements at venues during major competitive examinations.

The NDA-II Mathematics paper was scheduled from 10 am to 12:30 pm, while the General Ability Test (GAT) was scheduled from 2 pm to 4 pm.

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Students’ Claim Rejected

Presenting the administration’s side on the issue, Nashik District Collector Ayush Prasad said, “The rules governing UPSC examinations are extremely strict and are controlled at the central level. Just as in elections, the prescribed time rules are followed to the letter here as well. Therefore, once the gates are closed, the local administration has no authority to intervene.

“Moreover, no candidate has claimed that the entry gates were closed before the stipulated time.”

He further said that he had personally visited some examination centres and found that no public works were underway either near the centres or at their gates. He therefore rejected the claims made by the students.