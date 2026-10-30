Nashik: Natural Diet, Exercise And Sleep Key To Good Health, Says Dr Chaitali Kadam-Boraste |

Nashik: Given the adverse impact of modern lifestyles on health, it is essential to prioritise three key aspects: a natural diet, regular exercise and adequate sleep, said Chaitali Kadam-Boraste.

"Whatever grows from the earth is good for the body. One should prioritise natural food over processed or packaged products," she said.

Kadam-Boraste was delivering the keynote address at a health awareness programme organised for female students by the Vishakha Committee of the junior college wing of KTHM College.

During the session, she educated students on menstrual health, physical fitness, cervical cancer and breast cancer. Combining traditional wisdom with a modern perspective, she provided guidance on various health-related issues.

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Health Is True Wealth

Principal KM Ahire, who presided over the event, commended the efforts of the Vishakha Committee and highlighted its commitment to addressing the challenges faced by female students.

Emphasising that "health is true wealth", he urged students to remain mindful of their values, lifestyle and overall well-being.

Awareness About Cervical and Breast Cancer

Underscoring the importance of a natural diet, Kadam-Boraste explained that whole wheat, wheat bran and broken wheat (dalia) are more beneficial to the body than refined flour (maida).

Noting the rising incidence of cervical cancer, she provided information on preventive vaccination and informed students about various non-governmental organisations (NGOs) working in the field.

She also stressed the importance of breast cancer awareness, self-examination and paying close attention to changes in one's body.

Clarifying that not every breast lump is cancerous, Kadam-Boraste emphasised the need to seek professional medical advice.

Faculty Members Attend Programme

Vice-Principal KS Shinde, Head of Department Kailas Kalamkar, Prakash Thorat and Kiran Redgaonkar were present on the occasion.

Vishakha Committee head Vaishali Kokate moderated the proceedings, while Sonali Thakare introduced the guest.

Savita Sonawane proposed the vote of thanks.

Vishakha Committee members Asha Dawange, Jayshree Kushare and Smita Pingale made special efforts to ensure the success of the programme.