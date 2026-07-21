Nashik: MVP Society To Plant 2,200 Trees Across 512 Branches On CM Devendra Fadnavis' Birthday | AI

Nashik: To mark the birthday of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the Maratha Vidya Prasarak (MVP) Society will undertake a large-scale environmental initiative by planting around 2,200 trees across its 512 branches in Nashik district on Wednesday (July 22).

MVP General Secretary Adv. Nitin Thakare said the campaign aims not only to promote environmental conservation but also to instil a sense of responsibility towards nature among thousands of students participating in the drive.

One of North Maharashtra's largest educational institutions, MVP operates around 512 branches ranging from nursery schools to postgraduate colleges, including engineering, medical, pharmacy, nursing, agriculture, architecture, ITIs, hostels, and ashram schools.

Instead of limiting the occasion to ceremonial greetings, the institution has chosen to celebrate the Chief Minister's birthday through a meaningful social initiative. Heads of all branches have been instructed to organize plantation drives with active student participation.

The campaign will include the plantation of native and long-living tree species such as banyan, peepal, tamarind, neem, jamun, karanj, amla, and golden shower (bahava). Beyond planting, the institution has planned measures for regular watering, protective fencing, nutrient management, and a "tree adoption" programme to ensure the survival and growth of every sapling.

Students will also receive awareness sessions on biodiversity, climate change, and environmental conservation, while responsibility for nurturing the trees will be shared among them.

The drive will witness participation from office-bearers, directors, school management committees, principals, teachers, non-teaching staff, parents, and thousands of students across the district.

Adv. Thakare said the initiative reflects MVP's long-standing commitment to social responsibility through programmes related to environmental conservation, water conservation, cleanliness, health awareness, blood donation, and community welfare. He expressed confidence that the campaign would strengthen environmental awareness and foster a lasting sense of social responsibility among students.