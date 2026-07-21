Nashik: Malegaon Central Has Highest Number Of Suspected Bogus Voters In India, Claims BJP leader Kirit Somaiya | Sourced

Nashik: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has alleged that Malegaon Central has emerged as the Assembly constituency with the highest number of suspected bogus voters in the country after 23,555 suspicious names were deleted during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls.



During his visit to Malegaon, Somaiya held a meeting at the office of the Additional District Collector with senior officials. Addressing the media afterwards, he claimed that the SIR exercise revealed large-scale irregularities in the constituency's voter list.



According to Somaiya, the mapping process identified 1.26 lakh suspicious voter entries in Malegaon Central. He further alleged that nearly 1,000 voters were found to have multiple registrations, raising serious concerns about the integrity of the electoral roll.



He accused Booth Level Officers (BLOs) of being responsible for the irregularities, alleging that they had facilitated or overlooked the discrepancies during the mapping process.



Somaiya also said he had submitted the names of seven BLOs, whom he holds responsible for the alleged lapses, to Additional District Collector Devdatt Kekan for further action. He added that hearings for voters whose records could not be mapped during the SIR process would be conducted soon.



The allegations have been made by Kirit Somaiya, and any determination of irregularities or accountability would depend on the findings of the concerned election authorities.