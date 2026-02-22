Nashik Murder Case: Youth Kills Woman Over Suspected Love Affair, Arrested Within Hours | File

Nashik: The investigation into the case of a young woman’s body found in the Sarul forest area of Wadivhare on Friday (February 20) was solved within a few hours, with police arresting the main accused on suspicion of murder linked to a suspected love affair.

The accused has been identified as Atharva Gajananrao Deshmukh (19), a resident of Duserbid in Sindhkhed Raja taluka of Buldhana district. He was arrested at Dwarka Circle in Nashik. His accomplice, Sumit Devanand Sanap, has also been taken into custody.

The deceased was identified as Sankruti Kale (aged around 19–20), also a resident of Sindhkhed Raja in Buldhana district. She was pursuing her education in Akola. Following the discovery of her body in the Sarul forest, Senior Police Inspector Bhagwan Mathure and a team from Wadivhare Police Station conducted a panchnama at the spot and initiated an investigation under the guidance of District Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil and Additional Superintendent of Police Harish Khedkar.

A missing complaint regarding Sankruti Kale had earlier been registered at the Akola Police Station. Her family members later identified the body through photographs provided by the police.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Atharva Deshmukh and Sankruti Kale were acquainted with each other, as their fathers were known to be friends. Deshmukh is currently studying at an educational institution in Nashik.

Murder Over Suspected Relationship

Police investigations indicate that Deshmukh suspected Sankruti of being in a relationship with another individual. Allegedly, he called her from Akola to Nashik with the help of his friend. The two reportedly spent the day together in the city before he attacked her with a sharp weapon inside a moving vehicle, fatally stabbing her in the neck.

He later dumped the body in the Sarul forest area and fled the scene.

During the probe, Satpur Police found that Deshmukh had visited a friend’s room at Jadhav Sankul, where he changed his bloodstained shirt. He was later apprehended from Dwarka Circle while allegedly attempting to flee towards Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in a private taxi.

A joint investigation by Wadivhare Police and Nashik City Police led to a swift breakthrough in the case. Police officials stated that the accused has confessed to the crime during interrogation.

A case has been registered against both accused under Sections 302 (murder), 201 (destruction of evidence), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation is underway, and the weapon used in the crime along with other evidence has been seized.

The incident has created a stir in both Sindhkhed Raja and Nashik, once again bringing attention to issues related to emotional distress and violent behaviour among youth. Citizens have expressed appreciation for the prompt action taken by the police in solving the case.