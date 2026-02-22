 Big Relief For Commuters! Mumbai-Pune Missing Link Almost Ready; Will There Be A Toll Hike? Here's What We Know
The Mumbai–Pune Missing Link project is nearing completion, with only one deck section left to be cast. The 13.3-km stretch will bypass the accident-prone Lonavala–Khandala ghat section, cutting distance by nearly 6 km and reducing travel time by 25–30 minutes. Authorities have also clarified whether there will be a toll hike on the expressway.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Sunday, February 22, 2026, 01:02 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: In a major relief for commuters amid rising traffic congestion on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway, a significant update has emerged regarding the Mumbai–Pune Missing Link project. The new stretch, designed to bypass the existing Lonavala–Khandala ghat section, will reduce the distance between the two cities by nearly six kilometres.

In an update as of February 20, shared by Infra News India, the Mumbai-Pune missing link is nearing completion, with only one section remaining to be cast on each deck. Moreover, the report cleared speculation about the rising toll charges, and added that there will be no sudden or drastic hike in toll rates.

article-image

Instead, it added, the report added that the toll collection deadline has been extended until 2045 and the existing toll structure will be reviewed and revised every five years, with the next revision due in 2030.

About Mumbai Pune Missing Link

The 13.3-km Missing Link project, which will bypass the 19.8 km accident-prone ghat section between Khandala and Lonavala, is expected to significantly ease traffic flow. Earlier in January, it was reported that the Missing Link Project is expected to open to the public by May 1.

article-image

After becoming fully operational, the Missing Link will provide a safer route for commuters. Unlike the old ghat section, which has steep gradients and sharp curves, the new alignment eliminates risky curves, enabling improved visibility. Travel time between Mumbai and Pune is expected to decrease by 25–30 minutes, making commutes faster.  

Meanwhile, the current Mumbai-Pune Expressway was inaugurated in 2002 and is named after former chief minister Yashwantrao Chavan. It is used by around 75,000 vehicles every day, including heavy vehicles. This number often touches up to 120,000 vehicles on weekends and holidays, leading to severe traffic congestion. However, the expressway is marred by frequent congestion. Earlier this month, a tanker carrying flammable propylene gas toppled near the Adoshi tunnel and paralysed traffic on the expressway for nearly one-and-a-half days. Additionally, the expressway faces heavy congestion, especially during weekends, holidays, and festivals.

Recently, Milind Narvekar urged Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to not rush traffic on the Missing Link until all safety tests are complete. Citing heavy rain, fog and air pressure risks in Bor Ghat, Narvekar proposed allowing only passenger vehicles for six months and banning heavy vehicle.

