‘Allow Only Passenger Vehicles...’: Milind Narvekar Urges Maha CM Not To Rush Traffic On Mumbai–Pune Missing Link Until Technical Tests Are Complete |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Milind Narvekar has written to Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to speak on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link Project and requested not rush to start the traffic until all the technical tests and ancillary works of the said project are completed.

In his letter to the Chief Minister, Narvekar explained the reasons for his concern, stating that the project is technically challenging. He pointed out that there is a large amount of air pressure in the deep valley of the Bor Ghat and that the area is prone to heavy rain and dense fog, which could pose safety risks.

He suggested that after the completion of the project, only passenger vehicles should be permitted on the route for at least six months on a pilot basis, while heavy vehicles should not be allowed. Additionally, he requested that vehicles carrying fuel or other flammable materials should never be permitted on this stretch to prevent potential accidents in the future.

His suggestion also came days after a tanker carrying flammable propylene gas toppled near the Adoshi tunnel, leading to a one-and-a-half day traffic standstill on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

All You Need To Know About Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link Project

The 13.3-km Missing Link project, which will bypass the 19.8 km accident-prone ghat section between Khandala and Lonavala, is expected to significantly ease traffic flow. The Missing Link project is expected to open to the public on May 1.

Connecting Kusgaon and Khopoli through two tunnels measuring 1.64 km and 8.9 km and cable-stayed bridges, the route will reportedly cut travel time between Mumbai and Pune by about 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, the current Mumbai-Pune Expressway was inaugurated in 2002 and is named after former chief minister Yashwantrao Chavan. It is used by around 75,000 vehicles every day, including heavy vehicles. This number often touches up to 120,000 vehicles on weekends and holidays, leading to severe traffic congestion.

